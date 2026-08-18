The Delhi High Court denied default bail to Jasir Bilal Wani, an accused in the Delhi Fort Blast case. His plea, based on the extension of the NIA's investigation period beyond 90 days, was dismissed by a division bench of the court.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied default bail to Jasir Bilal Wani, who is an accused in the Delhi Fort Blast case. He sought default bail on the ground of extension of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation.

The court had extended the period of NIA investigation. His default bail plea was dismissed by the trial court. The NIA filed a charge sheet on May 14.

Details of the Plea

A division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan dismissed the plea of Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish. He had challenged the extension of the investigation period beyond 90 days by the Special NIA court in February 2026. He had also challenged the order dismissing his default bail by the NIA court.

Arguments in Court

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhav Khurana had appeared for NIA and accepted notice.

The counsel for Jasir Bilal Wani had submitted that the order of extension of the period of investigation beyond 90 days is illegal. It was also submitted that, therefore, the order denying default bail is also illegal. The counsel had argued that the application for extension of investigation was moved by the NIA on February 13. The period of 90 days was expiring on February 15. Section 43 (D) of the UAPA comes into picture on the 90 days. If he does not file the charge sheet within 90 days, the accused is entitled to default bail.

On the other hand, the NIA had submitted that there is no legal infirmity in both orders passed by the NIA court.

Jasir Bilal Wani is charge-sheeted along with other accused in the Delhi Red Fort blast case of November 11, 2025. The NIA court had extended the period of investigation. The default bail application was also dismissed by the court. (ANI)