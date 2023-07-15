Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi flood: CM Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting of Cabinet ministers today evening; check details

    AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the Haryana government of withholding the release of water for five days starting from July 9 and subsequently redirecting all the water towards Delhi.

    Delhi flood: CM Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting of Cabinet ministers today evening; check details
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a meeting of his Cabinet ministers on Saturday (July 15) evening on the flood situation in the national capital. This development comes after he said the water level of the Yamuna is receding slowly and the situation would normalise soon if there is no more heavy rainfall.

    After wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods in parts of Delhi close to it, the swollen Yamuna followed a downward trend on Saturday morning, albeit at a slow pace of a few centimetres per hour.

    Delhi flood: AAP's Atishi attacks Haryana govt over Hathnikund barrage water release

    During a briefing, Ashwani Kumar, the Revenue Secretary and Divisional Commissioner of Delhi government said, "Now, the water is receding and it will continue receding today and tomorrow... The receding trend will persist since there is no sign of precipitation in the upper regions...The water level of Yamuna at 11 am today stood at 207.43 meters and at 11 pm tonight it will reduce to 206.72 meters."

    With several parts of the city still inundated, the Chief Minister also urged people to avoid waterlogged areas.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the Haryana government led by Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday, alleging that they were responsible for "manufacturing" the floods in Delhi. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the Haryana government of withholding the release of water for five days starting from July 9 and subsequently redirecting all the water towards Delhi. This accusation implies that the Haryana government intentionally caused the flooding situation in the national capital.

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    "It has not rained in Delhi for 3 days, then what is the reason for the flood? The reason for this is the deep conspiracy hatched by the BJP. The hatred hidden in Modi ji's mind comes out in such incidents. CM Kejriwal extends support to any state facing a crisis. But today Delhi is witnessing floods without rain. I say with full responsibility that this flood is sponsored," Singh said.

