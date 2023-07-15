Delhi flood: AAP's Atishi attacks Haryana govt over Hathnikund barrage water release

On Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit out at the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government, accusing it of "manufacturing" the Delhi floods. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the Haryana government did not release any water for five days from July 9 and then "diverted all water towards Delhi".

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi slammed the BJP-led Haryana government on Saturday (July 15) for their decision to release an extensive volume of water from the Hathnikund barrage towards Delhi. Expressing her discontent to a news agency, Atishi claimed that all the water from the Hathnikund Barrage was solely being released towards Delhi, without a single drop being directed to the canals intended for Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

She emphasized that Haryana would be held accountable for this action and demanded answers regarding the situation.

Speaking to a news agency, the PWD Minister said, "Haryana will have to answer why all the water was released towards Delhi only. Why not a single drop was being released towards UP and Haryana? If the water would have been released towards those states as well then the Delhi flooding might have been avoided."

"Everyone knows that the flooding occurred due to the water that was released from Haryana because not a single drop of rain fell in Delhi for the past four days. So the water that has flooded the houses and streets of Delhi is only and only of Haryana.... If water was only released in Delhi then it means that the flooding in Delhi could have been clearly avoided," she added.

"It has not rained in Delhi for 3 days, then what is the reason for the flood? The reason for this is the deep conspiracy hatched by the BJP. The hatred hidden in Modi ji's mind comes out in such incidents. CM Kejriwal extends support to any state facing a crisis. But today Delhi is witnessing floods without rain. I say with full responsibility that this flood is sponsored," Singh said.

The water from the Hathnikund Barrage is intended to be distributed to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. However, he expressed concern that starting from July 9, all the water was being released solely towards Delhi.

Singh questioned the reason behind this decision, stating that if the water had been released evenly, the flood situation in Delhi could have been avoided. He further mentioned that Delhi has seven BJP MPs, and it would have been preferable if they had appealed to Haryana to ensure a more equitable distribution of water.