Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

Punjab has been severely affected due to heavy rainfall earlier this week. In response, CM Mann embarked on a tour of the affected regions, including Nihala Lavera village, to personally oversee relief and rescue operations.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had a moment of "narrow escape" on Friday (July 14) during his visit to flood-affected villages in Jalandhar district when the overloaded boat he was on momentarily lost balance. However, the boat quickly regained stability, averting a potential accident. Mann's purpose was to assess the situation in the flood-affected Gidarpindi village.

A video capturing the incident has since gone viral on social media, revealing the overloaded boat swaying in rough waters caused by heavy rainfall in recent days. The occupants of the boat successfully stabilized it, preventing it from capsizing. CM Mann was among the individuals onboard the boat during the incident.

PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, defence in focus

Earlier, in a tweet, Bhagwant Mann mentioned his visit to flood-affected areas in Ferozepur, where he interacted with the affected people. The Punjab CM assured that the government would provide full compensation for the losses incurred during the devastating floods. A special survey will be conducted to assess the damage to crops, homes, and other properties caused by the heavy rainfall in the state.

In a tweet, Mann said, "Surveyed the flood-affected areas of Ferozepur... Listened to the people's sufferings... The floods have affected the elderly and all citizens... The government is providing all possible assistance... Once the situation normalizes, I advise the people. We will make proper arrangements with your cooperation... Until then, let's support each other in whatever way we can…"

Punjab has been severely affected due to heavy rainfall earlier this week. In response, CM Mann embarked on a tour of the affected regions, including Nihala Lavera village, to personally oversee relief and rescue operations. During his visit, he also inspected the ongoing efforts to repair a breach in the Dhussi embankment located in Mandala Channa of Jalandhar district.

IndiGo flight passenger opens emergency exit door’s cover during take-off, arrested: Report

Punjab BJP unit chief Sunil Jakhar slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state on Friday, blaming them for the flood situation. He accused the ruling party leaders of being “more focused on photo opportunities” rather than providing immediate assistance to those affected.

Jakhar asked the state government to promptly offer interim relief to those who have suffered losses, instead of waiting for a field inspection to assess the damages.