    Delhi: Engineering student, his friend killed in train accident while making video; check details

    Their bodies were taken to GTB hospital mortuary for the autopsy. Police found that the two youths used to shoot short films on mobile and come to the railway tracks to make live videos.

    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 7:20 PM IST

    The police on Thursday (February 23) said that a third year engineering student and his friend were killed after being hit by a train while making a video near Kanti Nagar in east Delhi.

    The incident happened on Wednesday and police got a call at around at 4.35 pm after which they rushed to the accident spot on a railway line near Kanti Nagar flyover.

    Police identified the victims as 23-year-old Vansh Sharma and 20-year-old Monu, both residents of Kanti Nagar Extension, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Hareesh HP said.

    Their bodies were taken to GTB hospital mortuary for the autopsy. Police found that the two youths used to shoot short films on mobile and come to the railway tracks to make live videos.

    Their mobiles were also found on a track, the DCP said. Sharma was a third year BTech student, while Monu used to work as a salesman in a shop, police added.

    In another incident, a boy was severely injured after walking close to a high-speed train in Telangana. The youth was injured when he was hit by the train from behind as he was walking very close to the track near Kazipet Railway Station in Hanamkonda district.

    The video of the incident went viral on social media. With his hands in pockets, he is seen walking along the track with a train approaching from behind.

    In a couple of seconds he was hit by the train and was thrown aside. His friend, who was recording the video on a mobile phone, is heard warning the youth before he was knocked down.

