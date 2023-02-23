Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Cancel case or face consequence': Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh supporters clash with police in Amritsar

    Amritpal Singh is a self-proclaimed Khalistani leader and chief of 'Waris Punjab De'. He and his five aides are facing arrest after being charged with kidnapping, theft, rioting, causing injury and unlawful assembly.

    'Cancel case or face consequence': Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh supporters clash with police in Amritsar AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's supporters on Thursday (February 23) clashed with police and stormed into a police complex in Punjab's Amritsar district, protesting against the arrest of one of his associates.

    Police had booked Singh and his supporters for allegedly kidnapping a man. Carrying swords and other arms, scores of supporters led by Singh had assembled at the police station in Ajnala in Amritsar.

    Also read: Congress president Kharge slams Centre on Pawan Khera's arrest, says 'India now a Hitlershahi'

    The supporters were seen breaking the barricades that were put up by police. Heavy security arrangements were made at the police station as the protesters began a dharna in the complex.

    A case was registered against Singh, a self-styled preacher, and his supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Varinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

    Recently, Amritpal Singh had reportedly issued a threat to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he will meet the same fate as that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh is the head of 'Waris Punjab De' organisation founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year.

    Also read: 'No restriction in Meghalaya, I eat beef too': State BJP chief Ernest Mawrie courts controversy

    Videos and images shared on social media showed a sea of protesters outside the Ajnala police station, while the cops tried to control the crowd.

    Amritpal Singh is a self-proclaimed Khalistani leader and chief of 'Waris Punjab De'. He and his five aides are facing arrest after being charged with kidnapping, theft, rioting, causing injury and unlawful assembly.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 5:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IIT Guwahati researchers construct 3D printed security post using industrial waste - adt

    IIT Guwahati researchers construct 3D printed security post using industrial waste

    Pawan Khera arrest: Supreme Court grants interim bail; to hear plea on FIRs on February 28 AJR

    Pawan Khera arrest: Supreme Court grants interim bail; to hear plea on FIRs on February 28

    Congress president Kharge slams Centre on Pawan Khera's arrest, says 'India now a Hitlershahi' AJR

    Congress president Kharge slams Centre on Pawan Khera's arrest, says 'India now a Hitlershahi'

    No restriction in Meghalaya, I eat beef too': State BJP chief Ernest Mawrie courts controversy AJR

    'No restriction in Meghalaya, I eat beef too': State BJP chief Ernest Mawrie courts controversy

    Delhi MCD house adjourned till Friday Check out the timeline of midnight drama gcw

    Delhi MCD house adjourned till Friday; Check out the timeline of midnight drama

    Recent Stories

    IIT Guwahati researchers construct 3D printed security post using industrial waste - adt

    IIT Guwahati researchers construct 3D printed security post using industrial waste

    Disha Patani shocks fans with her latest BOLD bikini post vma

    Disha Patani shocks fans with her latest BOLD bikini post

    WhatsApp update Messaging app upcoming feature may soon allow iPhone users to edit sent texts gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app's upcoming feature may soon allow iPhone users to edit sent texts

    Oversight Committee gets two more weeks to complete probe into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh

    Oversight Committee gets two more weeks to complete probe into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

    GATE 2023: Answer key objection window opens at gate.iitk.ac.in; know steps to challenge - adt

    GATE 2023: Answer key objection window opens at gate.iitk.ac.in; know steps to challenge

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon