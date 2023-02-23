Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kash hamein Modi mil jaye': Pakistani man wishes Narendra Modi was his PM over economic crisis

    The man said he wishes that the Partition hadn't happened as he, and his fellow countrymen, could then have been able to purchase essential items at reasonable prices and feed their children every night.

    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 6:45 PM IST

    A video clip of a Pakistani man showering praises on the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slamming the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif over the latter’s failure on controlling the skyrocketing inflation in the crisis-hit country has gone viral on social media.

    The video, posted by Pakistani Youtuber Sana Amjad, a fellow Pakistani is heard ranting against the Shehbaz Sharif government over the prevailing state of affairs in the country and saying that they would also have been able to buy goods at reasonable prices had Prime Minister Narendra Modi been ruling Pakistan.

    Sana Amjad had stints with several Pakistani media houses. In the viral video, she is heard asking a local why the slogan 'Pakistan se zinda bhago chahe India chale jaao" (Run for your life away from Pakistan, even if it means taking shelter in India) was being raised on the streets, he responds saying he wishes he wasn't born in Pakistan.

    Also read: Haryana Budget 2023: Old age pension hiked by Rs 250, no new tax to be levied

    The man said he wishes that the Partition hadn't happened as he, and his fellow countrymen, could then have been able to purchase essential items at reasonable prices and feed their children every night.

    "I wish Pakistan wasn't separated from India. We would then be purchasing tomatoes at PKR 20/kg, chicken for PKR 150/kg, and petrol at PKR 50 per litre," he said adding "It is unfortunate that we got an Islamist nation but we could not establish Islam here."

    Also Read | 'Cancel case or face consequence': Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh supporters clash with police in Amritsar

    "Modi is much better than us, his people respect and follow him so much. If we had Narendra Modi, we wouldn't need Nawaz Sharif or Benazir or Imran, not even (late former military ruler) General (Parvez) Musharraf. All we want is Prime Minister Modi, as only he can deal with all mischievous elements in the country. India is currently the fifth-biggest economy in the world while we are nowhere," he further said.

    "I am ready to live under Modi's rule. Modi is a great man, he is not a bad human being. Indians are getting tomatoes and chicken at reasonable rates. When you cannot feed your children at night, you start ruining the country you were born in," he added.

    Also read: 'No restriction in Meghalaya, I eat beef too': State BJP chief Ernest Mawrie courts controversy

    "I pray to the Almighty to give us Modi and have him rule our country," he said, with tears in his eyes.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 6:45 PM IST
