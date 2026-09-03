Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu has called for a stronger business, investment and employment ecosystem, highlighting Master Plan 2047, the Narela education hub and better links between skills and jobs.

Delhi should focus on reinforcing itself as a business, investment and employment hub along with providing economic opportunities to its youth, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said. Expressing his opinions through a social media platform X, Sandhu talked about an inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready national capital.

According to him, the people of Delhi will continue to be the biggest asset in achieving a balance between the heritage and future of the city.

Delhi Master Plan 2047 for Promoting Education and Innovation

Talking about Delhi Master Plan 2047 and Narela education hub, Sandhu said that these are some of the essential elements of future Delhi development.

As per him, such moves can further help in reinforcing Delhi’s position as an educational, knowledge, skills and innovation center. He believes that there is a need to build a robust connection between education, skill development, employment, entrepreneurship and income generation among youth of the city.

Importance of Skill Development and Employment

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized on the importance of building stronger links between education and skills and job creation for youth.

He said that this ecosystem should be facilitated through enhanced ease of doing business and better connectivity. “This ecosystem would be enabled in such a manner that all citizens get the opportunity to not only contribute but also gain from the development of Delhi,” said Sandhu.

He talked about enhancing the employment ecosystem of youngsters in India and said the emphasis should always be to provide them employment and income generating opportunities where learning and skills would be coupled with livelihood and entrepreneurship.

Building an Inclusive and Future-Ready Delhi

Talking about the vision for the development of Delhi, Sandhu said that the development agenda should not be for the short-term but for decades to come and it should entail a city which continues its heritage but at the same time looks forward to new opportunities.

He said that companies should be provided with an enabling environment for their growth and youngsters should be provided better employment and income generating opportunities.

LG Opens Solid Waste Management Workshop

On Tuesday, Sandhu also inaugurated a one-day brainstorming workshop on Municipal Solid Waste Management at India International Centre, New Delhi.