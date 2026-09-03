The Indian Army signed an MoU with a Dehradun institute for tuition fee concessions for army personnel's wards. Separately, senior Indian diplomats met the Uttarakhand DGP to discuss policing, security, and disaster management in the state.

The Indian Army on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Combined (PG) Institute of Medical Science & UIHMT Group of Colleges in Dehradun to expand educational opportunities for the children of Indian Army personnel. Under the MoU, the institution will provide special tuition fee concessions to eligible wards of serving and retired Indian Army personnel, with enhanced support to the wards of personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice. The initiative reflects the Indian Army’s continued commitment to the welfare of its personnel and their next of kin.

Indian Diplomats Meet Uttarakhand DGP

Meanwhile, as part of the Mid-Career Training Programme (MCTP-III), senior Indian diplomats visiting Uttarakhand paid a courtesy call on the Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, Deepam Seth, at Sardar Patel Bhawan in Dehradun on Wednesday. The delegation included Alok Ranjan Jha, High Commissioner of India to Zambia, Lusaka; Devesh Uttam, Ambassador of India to Lithuania, Vilnius; and Mayank Joshi, High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, Kingston.

Policing Challenges in Uttarakhand

During the meeting, the DGP briefed the diplomats on various aspects of policing in Uttarakhand, keeping in view the state’s unique geographical conditions. He highlighted police-led disaster relief and rescue operations, border security management, the Vibrant Villages Programme, security and crowd management during the Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra, as well as security arrangements for major religious events such as the Kumbh. He also outlined the importance of technology-driven policing, surveillance through drones and CCTV cameras, traffic management, rapid disaster response, cybersecurity, and effective coordination among various agencies.

Exploring Avenues for Mutual Cooperation

Discussions were also held on ensuring safe and smooth arrangements in view of the growing tourism and pilgrimage activities in Uttarakhand. The three diplomats shared brief insights into the geographical, social, economic, and cultural characteristics of Zambia, Lithuania, and Jamaica, along with an overview of the security and administrative systems in their respective countries. The meeting also focused on the friendly relations between India and these countries and explored possibilities for the exchange of best practices and expertise in areas such as security, technology, and disaster management. Contemporary issues, including evolving security challenges at the international level, cybercrime, disaster management, and the use of modern technology, were also discussed. The DGP said that such interactions would promote the exchange of global experiences and best practices in policing and security, while opening up new avenues for mutual cooperation.