Udhayanidhi Stalin slammed the TVK government, questioning CM Vijay on the state's law and order. He alleged that no new schemes were introduced in 116 days, eight custodial deaths occurred, and the government is only focusing on 'reel content'.

Stalin Criticises TVK Govt's First 116 Days

Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Thursday questioned Chief Minister Vijay over the law and order situation in the state and alleged that the TVK government had failed to introduce any new schemes in its first 116 days in office. He alleged that the government had not introduced a single scheme and was either endorsing schemes brought by the previous DMK regime or scrapping them.

Speaking in the Assembly, Stalin said, "I want answers from CM Vijay, who holds the Police portfolio, on the collapse of law and order. It has been 116 days since this Government came to power. It has not introduced a single scheme; instead, it is neither endorsing schemes brought by the DMK regime nor scrapping them.” He also alleged a contradiction between the government's promises and announcements and claimed that the TVK government was focusing only on promoting reel content. “The Tamil Nadu Government was in top gear when the DMK was in power, but it is now in reverse gear under TVK rule. There is a contradiction between promises and announcements. The TVK Government is concentrating only on promoting reel content,” he said.

Allegations of Custodial Deaths and Suppression

Stalin further alleged that eight custodial deaths had occurred during the first 116 days of the TVK government. He claimed that Chief Minister Vijay had never directly responded to questions raised by Opposition parties. "Eight custodial deaths have occurred in the first 116 days of TVK rule. For the first time in history, the TVK Government locked down the Marina Beach in Chennai to curb a students' protest against NEET. Law and order has hit rock bottom in Tamil Nadu. When leaders make allegedly defamatory remarks against the CM, cases are registered, but no cases are filed against BJP leaders. CM Vijay has never responded directly to any questions raised by the Opposition parties,” Stalin said. (ANI)