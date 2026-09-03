Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched a fleet of 50 new EV buses and an automated testing station. She also announced an 'Oxygen Park' to be built on 37 acres of a cleared landfill site in Okhla, promoting clean mobility and urban greening.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday spearheaded a major push toward clean urban mobility and environmental restoration by launching a fleet of electric vehicles and unveiling plans for a green space on reclaimed municipal land. Addressing a gathering during the official rollout of new public transit assets and testing facilities, the Chief Minister emphasised that the administration's primary focus lies on proactive problem-solving.

Focus on Clean Mobility and Solutions

She said, “Today, we are inaugurating over 50 new EV buses for the people of Delhi; simultaneously, we are launching the automated testing station here in Tekhand and opening EV charging stations for the public. I believe this is a significant step towards clean mobility, and the Delhi government is consistently moving in a direction where the focus is not merely on problems, but on providing solutions to them.”

From Landfill to 'Oxygen Park'

Turning to urban waste management and ecological reclamation, Gupta pointed to the successful clearance of a massive legacy landfill site in Delhi. Detailing the transformation of the erstwhile dumping yard into a recreational and environmental asset, she said, "The Okhla dumping station held approximately 70 lakh metric tons of garbage; we cleared it all, leaving behind only the fresh waste accumulated over the last year… An 'Oxygen Park' will be built on this site. The people who endured the stench of this garbage mountain for years will now enjoy cool, fresh air and a pollution-free environment thanks to this Oxygen Park.”

The Chief Minister confirmed that infrastructure development on the cleared plot will begin shortly. “We have reclaimed approximately 37 acres of land here, and work on the Oxygen Park will commence very soon,” Rekha Gupta added.

New Transport Facilities and Services Launched

Earlier, CM Gupta announced the inauguration of an automated vehicle testing station, saying the facility will enable fitness testing of around 72,000 vehicles every year.

In a post on X, Gupta said the foundation stone for the automated testing station was laid in November and congratulated the Transport Department officials and employees for completing the project within a few months.

"The foundation stone of which automated testing station was laid in November, today its inauguration has been done. Congratulations to the entire team of the Transport Department and all the officials and employees associated with it for completing this important project in just a few months. Here, the facility for fitness testing of approximately 72,000 vehicles will be available every year," the post on X stated.

नवंबर में जिस तेहखंड ऑटोमेटेड टेस्टिंग स्टेशन का शिलान्यास किया गया था, आज उसका उद्घाटन किया। कुछ ही महीनों में इस महत्वपूर्ण परियोजना को पूरा करने के लिए परिवहन विभाग की पूरी टीम और इससे जुड़े सभी अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों को साधुवाद। यहां हर वर्ष लगभग 72,000 वाहनों की फिटनेस… pic.twitter.com/PZBS0xQhQI — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) September 3, 2026

She also announced the introduction of 50 new electric buses, a Delhi–Rewari inter-state e-bus service, and two new public electric vehicle charging stations at the Hasanpur and Ghazipur depots. Gupta said the Delhi government is committed to making public transport more convenient, safe and accessible so that it becomes the preferred mode of transport for residents.

"Along with this ▻ 50 new electric buses ▻ Delhi–Rewari inter-state e-bus service ▻ Two new public EV charging stations at Hasanpur and Ghazipur depots dedicated to the people of Delhi. Our resolve is that Delhi's public transport becomes so convenient, safe, and accessible that it becomes the first choice of every Delhiite. On this occasion, MP Shri Ramvir Singh Bidhuri ji, Cabinet colleague Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh ji, along with other dignitaries, were present," the post added.

(ANI)