    Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Hanuman Temple, seeks blessings after release from Tihar jail

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited the Hanuman Temple and AAP headquarters after being released from Tihar Jail on conditional bail in the liquor policy case. He was greeted by AAP workers and leaders, and declared he would intensify his fight against "anti-India forces". 

    Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Hanuman Temple, seeks blessings after release from Tihar jail
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 2:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place on September 14, a day after being granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court in the liquor policy case. He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh. 

    Earlier, Kejriwal had announced his visit to the temple on social media platform X, stating, Today at 12 noon, I will go to Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place to thank God and seek his blessings."

    Following his prayers, the AAP National Convenor headed to the party's headquarters, where he addressed his party leaders and workers. Speculation is rife that the Delhi CM may unveil his plans for the Haryana elections and the days ahead during this gathering. Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on September 13, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the Delhi excise policy case. Upon his release, hundreds of enthusiastic AAP workers and leaders, who had been waiting for hours in the driving rain, met him with cheers and slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. 

    He was greeted by hundreds of AAP workers and leaders who celebrated his release with cheers and slogans. Kejriwal slammed the Centre, stating that his incarceration did not shackle his resolve and he would fight against anti-India forces with greater intensity. 

    "I have been fighting the anti-India forces, and today I vow to step up this fight with greater intensity than before," the AAP chief declared. However, his powers have been limited by the Supreme Court, which has barred him from visiting the Secretariat, signing official files without LG's approval, commenting on the case, interacting with witnesses, or accessing case-related files. Kejriwal is expected to address party leaders and workers at AAP's headquarters, where he may unveil his plans for the Haryana elections.

