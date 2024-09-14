'I've come here as your didi': Mamata Banerjee meets protesting doctors, urges them to return to work

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited protesting junior doctors, assuring them of justice in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. She promised to address their demands and punish the guilty, urging them to resume work as the government works on hospital security and infrastructure improvements.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday visited the site where junior doctors are protesting and assured them that she would look into their demands and take action if anyone was found guilty in connection with the rape and murder of the trainee doctor.

Addressing the protesting doctors amid the chants of 'we want justice', Mamata Banerjee said, "I came to meet you as your 'didi' not as chief minister. I haven't slept last night as you all have protested in this heavy rain. I am here to tell you that please don't do this. I promise you that we will fulfil your demands. I want justice for the trainee doctor."

“I have come forward by leading the student movement, I have also struggled a lot in my life, I understand your struggle. I am not worried about my position. It rained all night yesterday, you were sitting here protesting, I was worried all night…After listening to your demands, I will study them. I do not run the government alone, I will definitely find a solution by studying your demands with senior officials. Whoever is found guilty will definitely be punished. I am asking for some time from you. The state government will not take any action against you (protesting doctors). I request you to return to work… All the work related to the development, infrastructure, and security of the hospital has been started and will be done further.” the Bengal CM said.

In her Thursday media appearance, Mamata Banerjee said that she was “ready to resign” following a photo that TMC had posted on X showing her seated in front of a row of empty chairs that were apparently held ready for the junior doctor delegation, who had insisted on a live transmission of the meeting. The impasse persisted because the two parties were unable to come to an agreement.

The doctors have been protesting since a trainee doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last month and began a sit-in outside Swasthya Bhavan, the headquarters of the West Bengal health department, on Tuesday.

Since then, attempts to have a conversation between the physicians and the state administration have been put on hold, most recently due to the demonstrators' insistence on having the discussions streamed live.



