Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ready to face ED, agrees to virtual hearing after March 12

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had directed Kejriwal to appear for questioning on Monday concerning the money laundering case associated with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for the 2021-22 fiscal year, a policy that has since been nullified.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ready to face ED, agrees to virtual hearing after March 12 AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

    In response to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons related to the Delhi excise policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, emphasizing that the summons is illegal, has expressed his willingness to respond and has requested a date after March 12. The AAP convenor is expected to attend the hearing via video conferencing.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had directed Kejriwal to appear for questioning on Monday concerning the money laundering case associated with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for the 2021-22 fiscal year, a policy that has since been nullified. Despite previous summonses, CM Kejriwal had refrained from attending on all seven occasions.

    'Sorry, Gemini is unreliable...' Google has apologised to Modi govt; Read why

    Facing a complaint from the ED for non-compliance with its summons, Kejriwal has been exempted from personal appearance until March 16, as ruled by a Delhi court. During this period, he participated in court proceedings virtually, citing his engagement in the ongoing Budget session of the Delhi assembly.

    The ED alleges that leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received bribes amounting to ₹100 crores linked to the 2021-22 excise policy, which was implemented in November 2021. Following the annulment of the policy on the recommendation of Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the purported irregularities was initiated.

    In its charge sheets, the ED contends that the excise policy was conceptualized by Arvind Kejriwal, although formal charges against him are yet to be filed. The case under ED investigation originated from a First Information Report (FIR) that highlighted numerous irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy (2021-22), leading to the policy's withdrawal amid corruption allegations.

    Dumka horror: Spanish woman recounts night of terror as seven men assault, gang-rape her

    In its sixth charge sheet filed on December 2, 2023, the ED implicated AAP leader Sanjay Singh and his associate Sarvesh Mishra. Allegedly, the AAP utilized kickbacks totaling Rs 45 crore, purportedly derived from the policy, as part of its electoral campaign in Goa during the 2022 assembly elections.

    Two prominent AAP figures, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are already in judicial custody as part of this case. Sisodia, the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was apprehended by the CBI on February 26, while Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, was arrested by the ED on October 5.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 9:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Centre hands over case to NIA vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Centre hands over case to NIA

    Google has apologised to Modi govt over Gemini; Read why

    'Sorry, Gemini is unreliable...' Google has apologised to Modi govt; Read why

    Dumka horror: Spanish woman recounts night of terror as seven men assault, gang-rape her AJR

    Dumka horror: Spanish woman recounts night of terror as seven men assault, gang-rape her

    Kerala: Elephant runs amok in Palakkad; one injured, several houses damaged anr

    Kerala: Elephant runs amok in Palakkad; one injured, several houses damaged

    12 states in 10 days... Check out PM Modi's outreach mission

    12 states in 10 days... Check out PM Modi's outreach mission

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Centre hands over case to NIA vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Centre hands over case to NIA

    Karnataka: 3 young men swept away by waves at Panambur beach in Mangaluru vkp

    Karnataka: 3 young men swept away by waves at Panambur beach in Mangaluru

    Who is Vaibhav Gupta? Meet 'Indian Idol 14' winner, who lifts the trophy, takes home Rs 25 lakh RBA

    Who is Vaibhav Gupta? Meet 'Indian Idol 14' winner, who lifts the trophy, takes home Rs 25 lakh

    Google has apologised to Modi govt over Gemini; Read why

    'Sorry, Gemini is unreliable...' Google has apologised to Modi govt; Read why

    Dumka horror: Spanish woman recounts night of terror as seven men assault, gang-rape her AJR

    Dumka horror: Spanish woman recounts night of terror as seven men assault, gang-rape her

    Recent Videos

    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon