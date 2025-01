Chennai Power Outage ALERT: City to witness MASSIVE power cut in THESE places; Check details HERE

Key areas in Chennai will experience a power outage from 9 AM to 2 PM today. Power supply will be interrupted in areas including Koyambedu and Kumananchavadi due to monthly maintenance

Power outages due to monthly maintenance at substations under the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board are common

To minimize inconvenience, affected areas are announced in advance. Today, January 22, Wednesday, several key areas in Chennai will face a power cut from 9 AM to 2 PM

Koyambedu: Affected areas include Jai Nagar, Amaravathi Nagar, Pragatheeswarar Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Valluvar Salai, Balavinayagar Nagar, Vinayagapuram, Annai Sathya Nagar, Thirukumaranpuram, Thiruveethi Amman Koil Street, Dr. Ambedkar Street, DST Nagar, Janakiraman Colony, part of 100 Feet Road, SAF Games Village, Azhagiri Nagar, Chinmaya Nagar, Loganathan Nagar, Indira Gandhi Street, and Mangali Nagar

Kumananchavadi: Power supply will be interrupted from 9 AM to 2 PM in Golden Homes FTR1, Golden Homes FTR2, Poonamallee Bypass, BSNL, MTC Depot, and surrounding areas. Power will be restored after the maintenance work is completed

