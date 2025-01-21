Bengaluru: Man attempts suicide after being denied meeting with former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

A man, Mahadev, attempted suicide outside former Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy's Bengaluru residence after being denied a meeting. Allegedly drunk, he cut his hand with a blade in frustration. Security rushed him to a hospital, and an FIR was filed against him for creating a disturbance.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 5:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 5:58 PM IST

A man attempted suicide outside the residence of former Karnataka Chief Minister and current Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy after being denied a meeting with him. The man, identified as Mahadev, reportedly cut his hand with a blade following an altercation with the security personnel at Kumaraswamy's JP Nagar residence.  

The incident took place on January 12 around 3:30 PM when Mahadev, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, arrived at the minister's residence. Claiming to be a loyal supporter of Kumaraswamy, whom he referred to as "Kumaranna," Mahadev insisted on meeting him immediately. However, the security guard stationed at the residence turned him away, citing his inebriated state and disruptive behaviour. The guard advised him to return the next day.  

Chinese supermarket plays Dr. Rajkumar's iconic Kannada song; viral video delights fans (WATCH)

Later that evening, at around 6 PM, Mahadev returned to the minister's house and again demanded to meet Kumaraswamy. Despite repeated refusals, he persisted, insisting he had an urgent matter to discuss. When the security personnel denied him entry again, Mahadev reportedly became agitated, saying he would teach them a lesson. In a fit of rage, he pulled out a blade from his pocket and slashed his hand.  

The security personnel immediately rushed Mahadev, who was bleeding profusely, to a nearby government hospital for treatment. After receiving initial medical care, he was transferred to Victoria Hospital for further treatment.  

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman waiting for bus at KR Market allegedly gang-raped by labourers; Two arrested

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged against Mahadev at the JP Nagar police station by Venkatachalapathy, a police security guard deployed at Kumaraswamy’s residence. The FIR accuses Mahadev of creating a public nuisance and behaving inappropriately outside the minister's house.  

The police are investigating the case to ascertain the reasons behind Mahadev's extreme step. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked concern over the security and mental health challenges posed by such incidents. 

