Defence Ministry inks contract with HVF for 47 Tank-72 BLT worth Rs 1560 crore

New Delhi: Moving a step further in achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and modernising the armoured units, the defence ministry on Tuesday inked a contract with Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), for the procurement of 47 Tank-72 Bridge Laying Tanks (BLT) for the Indian Army at a total cost of Rs 1,560.52 crore.

HVF is a unit of Avadhi-headquartered Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited.

These BLT will enhance the battlefield mobility and offensive capability of the mechanised infantry.

“The contract was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi,” an official said.

The BLT is a critical equipment which is employed to launch bridges during offensive/defensive operations by Mechanised Forces.

It provides integral bridging capability to the Tank and Armoured Vehicle fleet enhancing the battlefield mobility and offensive capability.

“The present case being a Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) will give impetus to the Make-in-India initiative in defence.”

The BLT is used in crossing natural or artificial obstacles in shortest possible time during the advance of tank columns.

Bridging system consisting of lunching mechanism ,Bridge super structure, hydraulics, auxiliary system and electronic control system.

The BLT can lay two types of bridge, i.e. a 20m scissors bridge with an MLC 60 load classification and a 22m scissors bridge, with an MLC 70 load classification.

