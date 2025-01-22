JetBlue Stock Soars As Firm Becomes First Airline To Accept Venmo As Payment Option: Oil Price Dip Supports Rally

President Donald Trump has announced plans to maximize oil and gas production and is considering imposing tariffs on key trade partners.

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) rose over 6% on Tuesday after the firm announced it had become the first airline to accept Venmo as a payment option for online bookings.

The facility is currently available on jetblue.com, and the firm intends to roll it out on the JetBlue mobile app in the coming months. U.S. customers can purchase flights using their Venmo balance or linked bank accounts, debit cards, or credit cards when booking travel, the firm said.

JetBlue chief digital and technology officer Carol Clements said the airline is continually looking for ways to make it easier to book a JetBlue flight on our website and mobile app. “Adding Venmo offers a seamless payment option for customers who enjoy the ease and convenience of the Venmo platform.”

A dip in oil prices is also favoring airline stocks as President Donald Trump has announced plans to maximize oil and gas production and is considering imposing tariffs on key trade partners.

The plans reportedly include announcing a national energy emergency to expedite permitting processes, rolling back environmental safeguards, and exiting the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Brent crude futures maturing in March traded over 1% lower on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate futures maturing in February traded over 2% lower.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment flipped into the ‘bullish’ territory (64/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago. The move was accompanied by ‘high’ message volume.

JBLU’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:00 p.m. ET on Jan. 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail user comments indicated a mixed take on the stock.

According to The Fly, BofA analyst Andrew Didora recently downgraded JetBlue shares to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Neutral,’ keeping the price target of $6.50 unchanged.

Meanwhile, JBLU shares have gained over 8% year-to-date and have risen over 61% in the past year.

