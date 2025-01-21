SoundHound AI Stock Rallies On Vehicle Technology Collaboration With Rekor: Retail Sentiment Lags

The collaboration will combine SoundHound AI’s advanced voice and conversational AI with Rekor’s vehicle recognition software.

SoundHound AI Stock Rallies On Vehicle Technology Collaboration With Rekor: Retail Sentiment Lags
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 11:44 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 11:44 PM IST

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) stock rallied on Tuesday after the voice and conversational artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider announced a collaboration with roadways intelligence systems company Rekor Systems, Inc. ($REKR). But retail sentiment did not reflect the optimism.

Santa Clara, California-based SoundHound AI, and Rekor said they would collaborate to transform emergency vehicle technology. 

The collaboration will combine the former’s advanced voice and conversational AI with the latter’s vehicle recognition software, Rekor Scout, to facilitate seamless, hands-free functionality for automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) and other critical vehicle systems. This is expected to enhance safety, situational awareness, and operational efficiency for law enforcement and first responders.

Keyvan Mohajer, CEO of SoundHound, said, “Partnering with Rekor allows us to bring this innovation to law enforcement, where we can empower officers with a hands-free solution that can improve safety, reduce distractions, and support responsiveness in the field.”

President Donald Trump’s decision to roll back artificial intelligence (AI) regulations previously put in place by his predecessor Joe Biden could also be stoking the rally in SoundHound AI stock.

sound-sentiment.png SOUN sentiment and message volume January 21, 2025, as of 12:39 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Despite the rally, retail investor sentiment toward SoundHound AI stock remained subdued. On Stocktwits, sentiment stayed at 'neutral' (50/100). The message volume improved slightly to ‘normal’ levels.

A stock watcher said a 100% upside from current levels is likely. Another sees the stock retesting $18 this week.

SoundHound AI stock climbed nearly 12.72% to $15.46 by Tuesday’s mid-session. The stock gained 836% in 2024 and ended the year at $19.84, off its all-time high of $24.98 on Dec. 26.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CrowdStrike Stock Surges After Strategic Partnership With Cognizant, Price Target Bump By Scotiabank: Retail Turns Bullish

CrowdStrike Stock Surges After Strategic Partnership With Cognizant, Price Target Bump By Scotiabank: Retail Turns Bullish

FTAI Aviation Tumbles After Launch Of Review Following Short Seller Report: Retail Sentiment Nosedives

FTAI Aviation Tumbles After Launch Of Review Following Short Seller Report: Retail Sentiment Nosedives

Netflix Earnings Preview: Retail Optimism Abounds As Over 70% Of Stocktwits Users Brace For Q4 Beat From Streaming Giant

Netflix Earnings Preview: Retail Optimism Abounds As Over 70% Of Stocktwits Users Brace For Q4 Beat From Streaming Giant

Nano-Cap InMed Ignites Retail Frenzy As Stock Soars After Alzheimer's Drug Trial Shows Promise

Nano-Cap InMed Ignites Retail Frenzy As Stock Soars After Alzheimer's Drug Trial Shows Promise

JetBlue Stock Soars As Firm Becomes First Airline To Accept Venmo As Payment Option: Oil Price Dip Supports Rally

JetBlue Stock Soars As Firm Becomes First Airline To Accept Venmo As Payment Option: Oil Price Dip Supports Rally

Recent Stories

CrowdStrike Stock Surges After Strategic Partnership With Cognizant, Price Target Bump By Scotiabank: Retail Turns Bullish

CrowdStrike Stock Surges After Strategic Partnership With Cognizant, Price Target Bump By Scotiabank: Retail Turns Bullish

FTAI Aviation Tumbles After Launch Of Review Following Short Seller Report: Retail Sentiment Nosedives

FTAI Aviation Tumbles After Launch Of Review Following Short Seller Report: Retail Sentiment Nosedives

Netflix Earnings Preview: Retail Optimism Abounds As Over 70% Of Stocktwits Users Brace For Q4 Beat From Streaming Giant

Netflix Earnings Preview: Retail Optimism Abounds As Over 70% Of Stocktwits Users Brace For Q4 Beat From Streaming Giant

Nano-Cap InMed Ignites Retail Frenzy As Stock Soars After Alzheimer's Drug Trial Shows Promise

Nano-Cap InMed Ignites Retail Frenzy As Stock Soars After Alzheimer's Drug Trial Shows Promise

JetBlue Stock Soars As Firm Becomes First Airline To Accept Venmo As Payment Option: Oil Price Dip Supports Rally

JetBlue Stock Soars As Firm Becomes First Airline To Accept Venmo As Payment Option: Oil Price Dip Supports Rally

Recent Videos

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Video Icon
Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Video Icon
Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Video Icon
World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

Video Icon
Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Video Icon