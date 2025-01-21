SoundHound AI Stock Rallies On Vehicle Technology Collaboration With Rekor: Retail Sentiment Lags

The collaboration will combine SoundHound AI’s advanced voice and conversational AI with Rekor’s vehicle recognition software.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) stock rallied on Tuesday after the voice and conversational artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider announced a collaboration with roadways intelligence systems company Rekor Systems, Inc. ($REKR). But retail sentiment did not reflect the optimism.

Santa Clara, California-based SoundHound AI, and Rekor said they would collaborate to transform emergency vehicle technology.

The collaboration will combine the former’s advanced voice and conversational AI with the latter’s vehicle recognition software, Rekor Scout, to facilitate seamless, hands-free functionality for automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) and other critical vehicle systems. This is expected to enhance safety, situational awareness, and operational efficiency for law enforcement and first responders.

Keyvan Mohajer, CEO of SoundHound, said, “Partnering with Rekor allows us to bring this innovation to law enforcement, where we can empower officers with a hands-free solution that can improve safety, reduce distractions, and support responsiveness in the field.”

President Donald Trump’s decision to roll back artificial intelligence (AI) regulations previously put in place by his predecessor Joe Biden could also be stoking the rally in SoundHound AI stock.

SOUN sentiment and message volume January 21, 2025, as of 12:39 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Despite the rally, retail investor sentiment toward SoundHound AI stock remained subdued. On Stocktwits, sentiment stayed at 'neutral' (50/100). The message volume improved slightly to ‘normal’ levels.

A stock watcher said a 100% upside from current levels is likely. Another sees the stock retesting $18 this week.

SoundHound AI stock climbed nearly 12.72% to $15.46 by Tuesday’s mid-session. The stock gained 836% in 2024 and ended the year at $19.84, off its all-time high of $24.98 on Dec. 26.

