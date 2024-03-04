Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dumka horror: Spanish woman recounts night of terror as seven men assault, gang-rape her

    The survivor's FIR noted that some of the perpetrators used a few English words during the assault. The authorities are investigating whether any of the accused had worked as migrant laborers outside the state and acquired familiarity with English.

    Dumka horror: Spanish woman recounts night of terror as seven men assault, gang-rape her AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 9:22 AM IST

    A Spanish tourist, who was gang-raped on Friday night, recounted the horrifying incident and said that all seven assailants took turns assaulting her after subjecting her and her husband to severe beatings. Throughout the ordeal, the attackers kept the survivor's husband restrained and also physically assaulted him.

    In a video post on social media the following night, the survivor expressed thankful for still being alive, fearing for her life during the brutal assault.

    'Bullies don't give $4.5 billion': EAM S Jaishankar slams Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu (WATCH)

    Dumka police officially announced the arrest of three culprits on Sunday evening, with efforts underway to apprehend the remaining four. Jharkhand State Legal Services and the National Commission for Women have taken cognizance of the crime, with the latter seeking a detailed report and expressing concern over law and order in Jharkhand.

    The three arrested individuals, all from Kunjo and nearby villages, were sent to judicial custody.

    The survivor's FIR noted that some of the perpetrators used a few English words during the assault. The authorities are investigating whether any of the accused had worked as migrant laborers outside the state and acquired familiarity with English.

    12 states in 10 days... Check out PM Modi's outreach mission

    The police are working to build a robust case against the culprits, with the medical examination confirming the gruesome incident as a case of gang rape.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 9:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Elephant runs amok in Palakkad; one injured, several houses damaged anr

    Kerala: Elephant runs amok in Palakkad; one injured, several houses damaged

    12 states in 10 days... Check out PM Modi's outreach mission

    12 states in 10 days... Check out PM Modi's outreach mission

    Bullies dont give $4.5 billion': EAM S Jaishankar slams Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu (WATCH) AJR

    'Bullies don't give $4.5 billion': EAM S Jaishankar slams Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu (WATCH)

    Bangkok Sea of devotees throng for Lord Buddha's relics on last day of exposition; WATCH viral drone video snt

    Bangkok: Sea of devotees throng for Lord Buddha's relics on last day of exposition; WATCH viral drone video

    Council of Ministers meet brainstormed on vision document for Viksit Bharat 2047: Sources

    Council of Ministers brainstormed on vision document for Viksit Bharat 2047: Sources

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Elephant runs amok in Palakkad; one injured, several houses damaged anr

    Kerala: Elephant runs amok in Palakkad; one injured, several houses damaged

    12 states in 10 days... Check out PM Modi's outreach mission

    12 states in 10 days... Check out PM Modi's outreach mission

    Radhika Merchant performs on K3G's song; Anant Ambani gives some wow reaction, Mukesh, Nita cheer her (WATCH) RBA

    Radhika Merchant performs on K3G's song; Anant Ambani gives some wow reaction, Mukesh, Nita cheer her (WATCH)

    Kerala: 13-year-old commits suicide after consuming poison in Idukki; probe begins rkn

    Kerala: 13-year-old commits suicide after consuming poison in Idukki; probe begins

    Bullies dont give $4.5 billion': EAM S Jaishankar slams Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu (WATCH) AJR

    'Bullies don't give $4.5 billion': EAM S Jaishankar slams Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon