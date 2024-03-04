Dumka horror: Spanish woman recounts night of terror as seven men assault, gang-rape her

The survivor's FIR noted that some of the perpetrators used a few English words during the assault. The authorities are investigating whether any of the accused had worked as migrant laborers outside the state and acquired familiarity with English.

A Spanish tourist, who was gang-raped on Friday night, recounted the horrifying incident and said that all seven assailants took turns assaulting her after subjecting her and her husband to severe beatings. Throughout the ordeal, the attackers kept the survivor's husband restrained and also physically assaulted him.

In a video post on social media the following night, the survivor expressed thankful for still being alive, fearing for her life during the brutal assault.

Dumka police officially announced the arrest of three culprits on Sunday evening, with efforts underway to apprehend the remaining four. Jharkhand State Legal Services and the National Commission for Women have taken cognizance of the crime, with the latter seeking a detailed report and expressing concern over law and order in Jharkhand.

The three arrested individuals, all from Kunjo and nearby villages, were sent to judicial custody.

The police are working to build a robust case against the culprits, with the medical examination confirming the gruesome incident as a case of gang rape.