Married businessman found dead in UP hotel room, woman he checked in with missing

A man was found dead in a Lucknow hotel room after checking in with a female companion, who is missing. 

Married businessman found dead in UP hotel room, woman he checked in with missing dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 9:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 9:03 PM IST

Lucknow: A mysterious death in Lucknow has sparked a police investigation as Nilesh Bhandari, a 44-year-old businessman from Rajasthan's Jalore district, was found dead in a hotel room in the Kamta area of Lucknow. His body was discovered in the bathroom, with no visible injuries, and his female companion is currently missing.

Bhandari had checked into the hotel two days prior to his death with the unidentified woman. The hotel staff informed the police about the death on Monday, and a case was registered at the local Chinhat police station.

The police are now working to determine the cause of Bhandari's death. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination, and efforts are underway to trace the missing woman. Bhandari was a married man and his family, who reside in Jalore, has been informed, and family members have reached Lucknow.

"No visible injury marks were found on the body. The man's family has been informed, and legal proceedings will follow based on the evidence," Pankaj Kumar Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow East), said.

The police have launched an investigation in the case.

