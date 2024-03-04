Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Sorry, Gemini is unreliable...' Google has apologised to Modi govt; Read why

    Google issued an apology to the Indian government for unsubstantiated remarks made by its AI platform, Gemini, regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Minister of State for IT & Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, revealed that Google labelled the platform 'unreliable' in response to the government's notice seeking clarification

    American tech giant Google issued an apology to the Indian government for unsubstantiated remarks made by its AI platform, Gemini, regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The revelation came to light through Minister of State for IT & Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who disclosed the incident to the media. According to Chandrasekhar, Google responded to the government's notice seeking clarification on the matter by acknowledging the platform's unreliability. The minister, speaking to the Times of India, expressed dissatisfaction with Google's response, asserting that it was not a defence the company could take lightly. 

    As a result of such incidents, the Modi government has decided to enforce stricter regulations, now requiring AI platforms to obtain a 'permit' from the state to operate within the country. Chandrasekhar highlighted the government's stance on the issue, firmly stating that India cannot serve as a testing ground for AI platforms, particularly in light of the global scrutiny they face for disseminating biased or inaccurate information. He emphasized the need for accountability and transparency, especially when it comes to platforms offering consumer solutions while still in a trial phase.

    Drawing attention to Google's Gemini platform, Chandrasekhar underscored the platform's transition from laboratory testing to public internet deployment without adequate safeguards or disclosures. He stressed that such platforms cannot launch full-fledged services without informing users about potential inaccuracies and legal implications.

    Furthermore, Chandrasekhar outlined the government's stance on compliance with existing laws, stating that AI platforms operating in India must adhere to IT and criminal regulations. Failure to do so, he warned, could result in prosecution. He criticized Gemini's actions as "reckless" and "irresponsible," highlighting the disregard shown toward Indian consumers.

    In light of these developments, the government has issued an advisory for AI-led startups, emphasizing the importance of labelling unverified information as potentially false. This directive aligns with previous efforts to address synthetic content on social media and the internet, demonstrating the government's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in the digital sphere.

