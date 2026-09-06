Three people have died and nine were rescued after a building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan. Rescue operations are underway with multiple agencies. CM Rekha Gupta visited the site and assured that the guilty will not be spared.

Three people have died after the building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

According to Delhi Police, rescue operations are underway at the site and teams of Delhi Police, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), Delhi Fire Service and other agencies are engaged in search and rescue efforts.

As of now, nine people have been rescued, of whom three have lost their lives in the incident, according to Delhi Police

Official Response and Support

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta interacted with doctors and health officials as she arrived at the AIIMS Trauma Centre to meet individuals rescued from the incident site and brought here for medical treatment.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda spoke with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and took stock of the situation following the building collapse in Satya Niketan. He assured all possible support from the Ministry of Health and directed the AIIMS Director and Central Government hospitals to provide all necessary support and assistance.

CM Vows Action, Details Emerge

Gupta, who earlier visited the site to oversee the ongoing rescue operation, said the government's priority was to save those trapped under the debris and assess the condition of those who had been rescued.

"We need to understand the condition of all those who have been rescued. I can say this much: whoever is responsible for this, whether it is the building owner or an official, will not be spared," she said.

"The building was old, and some construction and renovation work was underway. Some kind of excavation was being carried out in the basement, due to which a pillar shifted and the entire building collapsed," Gupta added.

The Chief Minister said the building was being used as a paying guest accommodation and that children were inside when it collapsed.

"The building was being used as a PG (Paying Guest), and children were inside. All agencies are continuously working," she said.

"Our priority is to save the lives of these children first. The rescue operation will continue in the same manner. All officials are present here, and there will be no shortage of any kind. However, the guilty will not be spared," Gupta added (ANI)