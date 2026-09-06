Assam Excise Department seized 800 cartons of illicit liquor in Kamrup (Metro) district. Acting on a tip-off, an excise team intercepted a truck at Sonapur Toll Gate, foiling an attempt to dump illegal, tax-evading liquor in the state.

Demonstrating an uncompromising zero-tolerance stance against revenue leakage and illegal trade syndicates, the Assam Excise Department seized 800 cartons of illicit liquor in Kamrup (Metro) district on Sunday, officials said.

According to the release, operating under the direct guidance and sharp vigilance of the Kamrup Metro District Excise Superintendent’s Office, a team led by Senior Excise Officer Pritam Purkaistha executed a crackdown in the early hours of Sunday. Acting on intelligence input, the excise team launched an operation at the Sonapur Toll Gate along National Highway 27 and intercepted a commercial truck smuggling 800 cartons of contraband liquor.

Major Blow to Illegal Liquor Syndicates

Senior Excise Officer Sailendra Pandey said the illegal shipment was brought in with the intent of turning Assam into a dumping ground for tax evasion, but under the direct operational orders of Kamrup Metro Excise Superintendent Debajit Nath, the mission was brought to a swift and successful completion.

Expressing deep gratitude to the operational team, Commissioner of Excise Jitu Doley issued a stern warning to inter-state syndicates, stating that the Kamrup Metro Excise team has once again proved that no illegal elements can enter state territory or stop the administration from plugging all revenue leakage. Doley called the operation a direct punch to economic enemies attempting to undermine Assam’s progress.

Sustained Enforcement and Statewide Drive

“Marking the second major high-value contraband recovery by Kamrup Metro Excise in just 30 days, this success highlights how active enforcement under Superintendent of Excise Debajit Nath has systematically dismantled attempts to dump illegal liquor in the state, sending a clear message that administrative vigilance has completely shifted,” the senior Excise official said.

“With the upcoming festive season approaching, the Excise Department has launched a comprehensive statewide drive against the illegal movement and storage of contraband, reinforcing highway checkpoints, surveillance, and raids across every corner of Assam to ensure zero illegal activity can take root,” Senior Excise Officer Sailendra Pandey said.

Pandey also emphasised that consuming any type of illicit liquor not only causes severe revenue loss to the state, but is also exceptionally dangerous and injurious to human health. (ANI)