3 children were killed and their parents critically injured after a speeding trailer reportedly lost control and ran over a family waiting for public transport on Jaipur's Delhi-Ajmer Highway. CCTV footage captured the horrifying crash near Ajmer Road. Police have launched an investigation. Injured couple continues to receive treatment in hospital.

A heartbreaking road accident on the Delhi-Ajmer Highway in Jaipur has claimed the lives of three children after a speeding trailer truck reportedly lost control, crashed through a roadside railing and ran over a family waiting for public transport. The tragic incident, captured on CCTV, has left the children's parents critically injured and sparked fresh concerns over road safety on busy highways.

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Family waiting by roadside struck by speeding trailer

The accident took place between 8.45 am and 9 am on Tuesday near the 200 Feet Bypass on Ajmer Road, outside a hotel in Jaipur.

According to police, the family of five - a husband, wife and their three children - was standing near a bus stop, waiting for transport when the trailer, travelling from Jaipur towards Ajmer, suddenly veered off the highway.

The heavy vehicle reportedly broke through the roadside railing before ploughing into the family. The impact was so severe that all three children died at the scene.

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CCTV footage captures terrifying moments

CCTV footage from the area has surfaced online, showing the trailer losing control before crashing into the roadside. Within seconds, the truck strikes the family, leaving bystanders shocked as people rush towards the scene to help.

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The disturbing visuals have spread widely on social media, with many expressing grief over the deaths of the children and demanding stricter action against reckless driving.

Parents critically injured

The children's parents suffered serious injuries in the crash and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Traffic Police Officer Puniram Meena said the trailer struck the children standing near the bus stop, killing all three on the spot. He added that both parents were injured, with the mother suffering fractures in both legs.

Doctors are continuing treatment, and their condition remains critical.

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Police begin investigation

Surendra Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sodala, Jaipur Police Commissionerate, said officers reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident.

He confirmed that the bodies of the three children were recovered from the scene, while the injured couple was shifted to hospital.

Traffic ACP Amin Hasan said preliminary findings suggest the family had been waiting for public transport when the speeding trailer ran over them. Police are now investigating what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The bodies of the three children have been sent to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Traffic disrupted after crash

The accident caused major traffic congestion on Ajmer Road as police and emergency teams cleared the damaged vehicle and secured the area.

Officials are examining CCTV footage, eyewitness statements and the condition of the trailer as part of the investigation. They are also looking into whether speeding, driver negligence or any mechanical fault contributed to the crash.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by heavy vehicles on busy highways, especially in areas where pedestrians wait for buses or cross roads.

Police said further details will be shared once the investigation progresses.

(With agency inputs)