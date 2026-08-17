The first phase of Census 2027, the House Listing Operations, has commenced in Assam from August 17. The exercise, running until September 15, is being conducted digitally via a mobile app, with officials calling for public cooperation.

Field operations for House Listing as part of Census 2027 began across Assam on Monday and will continue till September 15, with officials urging people to enthusiatically participate in the exercise. The first phase of the census will collect information on houses and households through a digital process using a mobile application, officials said.

Digital Census Process Begins

A press conference regarding the commencement of the House Listing Operations for Census 2027 was held today at the Directorate of Census Operations, Amingaon, Assam. Bharati Chanda, Deputy Registrar General, Census Operations, informed that the House Listing Operations for Census 2027 commenced across the state from today, August 17, and will continue till September 15. She stated that the Census exercise is aimed at generating reliable data that will help in shaping the future of the State.

Technology and Confidentiality

Speaking on the occasion, Biswajit Pegu, Director, Census Operations, Assam, said that the first phase of the Census exercise is crucial and expressed confidence that the second phase would proceed smoothly. He highlighted the transition towards a more technology-driven Census exercise, noting that Census 2027 is being conducted through a digital mode using a mobile application. Pegu informed that information will be collected in 16 languages and that the House Listing and Housing Census involves a limited set of 33 questions. He also emphasised that the Census data will be kept strictly confidential as per the provisions of the Census Act, 1948, and that only aggregate totals will be published.

Public Cooperation Emphasised

On self-enumeration, it was informed that 95.42 per cent of the targeted population participated in the exercise. The officials expressed appreciation for the cooperation received from the public and emphasised the importance of continued public participation during the House Listing Operations. Partha Pegu, Nodal Officer (Census) cum Additional Director, GAD, who is coordinating with the officials involved in the exercise, appealed to the public to extend their cooperation and actively participate in the Census process to ensure its successful completion.

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