The Supreme Court deferred the Cauvery water dispute to Sep 15. Tamil Nadu urged the court to direct Karnataka to clear a water release backlog, but Karnataka stated it is already releasing more than the stipulated amount of 9,000 cusecs.

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the Cauvery water dispute to September 15 after Tamil Nadu sought directions for Karnataka to clear the backlog in water releases, while Karnataka said it was currently releasing more than the stipulated 9,000 cusecs.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked the matter to be listed again on September 15.

During the hearing, senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, appearing for Tamil Nadu, alleged that Karnataka had failed to clear the backlog in water releases despite the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) recording the shortfall.

Vaidyanathan said that nearly 24,700 acres of agricultural land in Tamil Nadu was dependent on Cauvery water and pointed to a substantial shortfall in the water recorded at Biligundlu. He urged the apex court to direct the authorities to reconsider Tamil Nadu's request for clearing the accumulated deficit.

Appearing for Karnataka, senior advocate Shyam Divan said the State had released 9,888 cusecs on August 30 against the stipulated 9,000 cusecs and was releasing over 11,000 cusecs on Monday. "We have released an excess amount as of 8 am this morning," Divan said, adding that Karnataka would endeavour to maintain the required 9,000 cusecs.

The bench noted that Karnataka had increased its release from 11,000 to 12,000 cusecs from August 12. When Vaidyanathan pressed for consideration of the backlog, the bench observed that Karnataka was already releasing the 9,000 cusecs being sought by Tamil Nadu. The bench also told Tamil Nadu that any challenge to the decision of the CWMA would have to be made before the appropriate forum. Vaidyanathan, however, said Tamil Nadu had filed a review before the authority on August 27 and urged that the CWMA reconsider the State's request.

The Court observed that the authorities were considering the issue and passing orders every 15 days, and said the next CWMA order could similarly take into account the submissions of both States. The bench directed the parties to place subsequent developments on record and listed the matter for September 15.

Background of the Plea

Tamil Nadu has approached the top court seeking enforcement of a decision by the CWMA directing Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily for 15 days.

Tamil Nadu government moved the top court on August 3, challenging the non-implementation of the CWMA's July 30 direction for the release of water from Karnataka's Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagara reservoirs. The State has sought a total release of 4.536 TMC of water, corresponding to 3,500 cusecs per day over 15 days. It has urged that the stipulated quantity be released by August 12. It sought directions to resolve the issue and ensure that Tamil Nadu receives its rightful share of Cauvery water within the stipulated time.

The DMK, the opposition party in the state, had also approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Karnataka government immediately release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in accordance with the February 16, 2018 judgment of the apex court and subsequent directions issued by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

In an application filed in the long-pending Cauvery water dispute, the DMK, represented by its Farmers Wing Secretary AKS Vijayan, sought enforcement of the CWRC's July 28, 2026 direction, upheld by the CWMA on July 30, 2026, requiring Karnataka to ensure a flow of 3,500 cusecs per day at Biligundlu for 15 days commencing July 29.

The application sought direction to the CWMA to monitor the releases from the reservoirs of Karnataka and the flows realised at Biligundlu on a day-to-day basis and to report compliance to the apex court. The DMK contended that Karnataka has failed to comply with the binding directions despite their affirmation by the statutory authorities constituted under the Cauvery Water Management Scheme, 2018.

The applications come against the backdrop of the long-running dispute between the two States over the sharing of Cauvery river waters. (ANI)