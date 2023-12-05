Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cycles 40 km daily, aspires to be IAS officer: Internet touched by student-turned-food delivery agent's story

    The article portrays the inspiring journey of Sourav Bhardwaj, a dedicated Swiggy delivery agent and college student from Patiala, showcasing his unwavering determination, daily challenges, and aspirations to become an IAS officer.

    Cycles 40 km daily, aspires to be IAS officer: Internet touched by student-turned-food delivery agent's story snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 5:23 PM IST

    Sourav Bhardwaj, a dedicated delivery agent for Swiggy who also attends college during the day, has become an internet sensation for his unwavering determination. Hatinder Singh shared his story on X (formerly Twitter), where a video showcased Bhardwaj delivering orders on a bicycle, revealing his four months of service with the food delivery app.

    In the video, Bhardwaj shares that he cycles approximately 40 km daily while handling deliveries from 4 pm to 11 pm. Despite his demanding schedule, he is diligently preparing for government examinations with the ultimate goal of becoming an IAS officer.

    Also read: Chennai floods: Viral videos capture cars floating, crocodile on road & more amid Cyclone Michaung (WATCH)

    Coming from a family where his father is a photographer, and his mother is a teacher in a private school, Bhardwaj works with Swiggy to financially support his family by purchasing groceries with his earnings.

    Sourav Bhardwaj, a Hindu, dons a turban inspired by the Sikh faith, as shared by him.

    The caption of the video reads, "Let's Call The Day With Story Of This Brother From Patiala, Doing ITI & Working As A Food Delivery Boy With @Swiggy He Everyday Pedals 40Kms To Deliver Orders, Father Works As Photographer But Doesn't Earns Much, So To Help Family He Does This Work. Kudos To His Hard work."

    In response to the video, one user commented, "Brilliant and inspirational. This is the youth energy we must encourage and support. Hard work is the new cool. Alcohol and drugs are very uncool. Kudos to this youth. He will go far!"

    Also read: Viral Video: Pakistani men mimic Wagah Border's foot-stomping ceremony at a wedding; sparks controversy

    Another user expressed, "Salute to this young man. I urge business people to provide sponsorship for his education costs."

    Notably, a third user on X remarked, "International students are doing this in Canada, that too in the cold."

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 5:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Policymakers need to embed technology in reforms Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at Global Technology Summit 2023

    'Policymakers need to embed technology in reforms; India is doing it today...' Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at GTS 2023

    Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility; see Facebook post AJR

    Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility; see Facebook post

    Cyclone Michaung: Kerala ready to help Tamil Nadu amid flood crisis, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan rkn

    Cyclone Michaung: Kerala ready to help Tamil Nadu amid flood crisis, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Delhi Apollo Hospital faces allegations of illegal kidney trade with Myanmar; prompts health inquiry snt

    Delhi's Apollo Hospital faces allegations of illegal kidney trade with Myanmar; IMCL refutes claims

    Mathruyanam: Kerala to provide free transportation of newborns, mothers from all government hospitals to homes rkn

    Mathruyanam: Kerala to provide free transportation of newborns, mothers from all government hospitals to homes

    Recent Stories

    KIFF 2023: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor and others grace prestigious film festival in Kolkata ATG

    KIFF 2023: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor and others grace prestigious film festival in Kolkata

    Mann Pasand' trailer: Zakir Khan's stand-up special set to release on prime video on this date SHG

    'Mann Pasand' trailer: Zakir Khan's stand-up special set to release on prime video on this date

    THESE are the cricketers who scored highest runs for RCB vkp

    IPL: These are the cricketers who scored highest runs for RCB

    Policymakers need to embed technology in reforms Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at Global Technology Summit 2023

    'Policymakers need to embed technology in reforms; India is doing it today...' Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at GTS 2023

    OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset 3x periscope lens launched in China check details gcw

    OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset, 3x periscope lens launched in China

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon