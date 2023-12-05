Cycles 40 km daily, aspires to be IAS officer: Internet touched by student-turned-food delivery agent's story

The article portrays the inspiring journey of Sourav Bhardwaj, a dedicated Swiggy delivery agent and college student from Patiala, showcasing his unwavering determination, daily challenges, and aspirations to become an IAS officer.

Sourav Bhardwaj, a dedicated delivery agent for Swiggy who also attends college during the day, has become an internet sensation for his unwavering determination. Hatinder Singh shared his story on X (formerly Twitter), where a video showcased Bhardwaj delivering orders on a bicycle, revealing his four months of service with the food delivery app.

In the video, Bhardwaj shares that he cycles approximately 40 km daily while handling deliveries from 4 pm to 11 pm. Despite his demanding schedule, he is diligently preparing for government examinations with the ultimate goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Coming from a family where his father is a photographer, and his mother is a teacher in a private school, Bhardwaj works with Swiggy to financially support his family by purchasing groceries with his earnings.

Sourav Bhardwaj, a Hindu, dons a turban inspired by the Sikh faith, as shared by him.

The caption of the video reads, "Let's Call The Day With Story Of This Brother From Patiala, Doing ITI & Working As A Food Delivery Boy With @Swiggy He Everyday Pedals 40Kms To Deliver Orders, Father Works As Photographer But Doesn't Earns Much, So To Help Family He Does This Work. Kudos To His Hard work."

In response to the video, one user commented, "Brilliant and inspirational. This is the youth energy we must encourage and support. Hard work is the new cool. Alcohol and drugs are very uncool. Kudos to this youth. He will go far!"

Another user expressed, "Salute to this young man. I urge business people to provide sponsorship for his education costs."

Notably, a third user on X remarked, "International students are doing this in Canada, that too in the cold."