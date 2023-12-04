Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chennai floods: Viral videos capture cars floating, crocodile on road & more amid Cyclone Michaung (WATCH)

    Chennai, along with nearby Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts, experienced widespread rainfall since late Sunday. This weather pattern was attributed to the impact of Cyclonic Storm Michaung.

    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

    On Monday, the city of Chennai and surrounding districts experienced persistent heavy rainfall due to the influence of a cyclonic storm expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on December 5. Numerous low-lying areas and residential neighborhoods faced flooding, prompting civic agency teams to work on draining the accumulated water. Power outages and internet disruptions were reported in various parts of the city, as the region continued to be battered by torrential rains and strong winds.

    The operations at Chennai airport were temporarily halted from 9:40 am to 11:40 am due to non-stop rains. Approximately 70 flights, both arrivals and departures, were canceled during this period. The runway and tarmac were also closed during this time, as reported by sources.

    Also read: Cyclone Michaung impact: Heavy rain lashes Chennai, people asked to remain indoors

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclonic Storm Michaung was located over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, approximately 210 km east-northeast of Puducherry and 150 km east-southeast of Chennai as of 23:30 hrs on December 3. The storm is expected to move in a north-northwest direction, intensify further, and make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh during the forenoon of December 5 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm.

    Cancellation and delays affected both rail and air services.

    Due to water surpassing the danger level, bridge no.14 between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi was suspended for safety reasons. As a result, six trains departing from Dr. MGR Chennai Central, heading to destinations such as Coimbatore and Mysuru, were canceled on Monday morning. The Southern Railway assured passengers of these trains a full refund.

    Airport officials reported the cancellation of 12 domestic outbound services, including flights to Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram. Additionally, a private carrier canceled four international services, including flights to Dubai and Sri Lanka.

    Three international arriving flights were redirected to Bengaluru.

    Also read: Cyclone Michaung: South Central Railway cancels 12 trains between Dec 4 and 8; Check details

    The city police announced the closure of 14 subways due to flooding. Uprooted trees were cleared from 11 locations.

    In Velachery, a section of land reportedly collapsed, resulting in a deep pit and trapping some individuals.

    Here's a look at some of the other dramatic videos of Chennai floods that have gone viral on X.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
