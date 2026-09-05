Following allegations of custodial torture of anti-drug activist Mohanjit Singh, the Punjab government has transferred a DSP and three other police personnel. A lawyers' council has sought a judicial probe and threatened to file a PIL in the High Court.

The Punjab government has transferred a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and sent three police personnel to the Police Line Sangrur amid allegations of custodial torture of anti-drug activist Mohanjit Singh.

Police Officials Transferred

As per the orders issued on Saturday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harvinder Singh, who was posted as DSP, Sub-Division Sunam, Sangrur, has been transferred and posted as DSP, 1st Commando Battalion (CDO), Bahadurgarh, Patiala, on administrative grounds.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sangrur, also issued orders transferring three police personnel to Police Line Sangrur. Inspector Parteek Jindal, who was posted as Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station City Sunam, Sub-Inspector (SI) Baljit Singh, who was posted as Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station Cheema, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harpreet Singh, who was posted as In-charge, Zonal Police (ZP) City Sunam, have been directed to report to their new postings immediately.

Lawyers Demand Judicial Probe

Earlier, Chairman of the Council of Lawyers, advocate Vasu Ranjan, had written to the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking immediate suo motu judicial cognisance over the alleged custodial torture of Mohanjit Singh.

Vasu Ranjan warned that if no court action or independent probe is initiated within 48 hours, the Council of Lawyers will move the High Court directly by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

"If no action is taken within 48 hours, we will move the High Court through a PIL," he said.

Harrowing Details of Alleged Torture

According to the legal representation, Mohanjit Singh alleged that while in police custody, he was stripped, severely beaten, subjected to repeated electric shocks, and subjected to third-degree treatment.

The document further outlines harrowing claims of severe assault and salt on wounds. Cuts and lacerations were inflicted on his thighs and legs, into which salt was reportedly rubbed to aggravate physical pain.

According to allegations, his legs were forcibly stretched, his turban was dishonoured, and his religious identity as well as his hair and beard were mishandled.

He was allegedly forced to consume an intoxicating substance in custody and subsequently subjected to a dope test that returned positive, a test whose credibility and procedure he strongly disputes.

Allegations indicate that during the assault, a video call was made by police personnel to display his deteriorating condition to an external individual.

In his petition to the Chief Justice, Vasu Ranjan emphasised that peaceful dissent and questioning an elected government are protected rights under Article 19(1)(a) and Article 21 of the Constitution of India.