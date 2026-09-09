The Maharashtra Youth Congress held a 'Constitution Honour March' in Nagpur to protest against Manusmriti and an FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi. Protesters demonstrating outside the RSS Smruti Mandir were detained by police.

Youth Congress protests against Manusmriti in Nagpur

The Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress has organised a ‘Constitution Honour March’ or ‘Samvidhan Samman Yatra’ in Nagpur on Wednesday to register its protest against Manusmriti, with Youth Congress workers staging a demonstration outside the RSS Smruti Mandir.

The protest came after Haldwani City Kotwali Police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi following a complaint over his remarks regarding the "shuddhikaran yajna" conducted at the venue where Kharge had addressed a Congress rally on August 8.

The FIR was registered on August 30 on a complaint filed by 26-year-old Amit Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Colony, Haldwani, and a member of the Valmiki community. Kumar is also an office-bearer of the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas organisation.

The protest was aimed at highlighting the Youth Congress’s opposition to what it described as the ideas and principles associated with Manusmriti. Workers raised slogans in support of the Constitution during the demonstration and sought to underline the importance of constitutional values.

The protest outside Smruti Mandir also led to the detention of several Youth Congress workers by police. The protesters were stopped as they gathered outside the RSS premises as part of the march.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress said the ‘Samvidhan Samman Yatra’ was organised specifically to register its protest against Manusmriti and over the FIR registered against party leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the Haldwani 'purification' controversy.

Similar protest held in Delhi

Earlier, Congress leader Udit Raj was detained by Delhi Police on September 2 while staging a protest along with other party workers outside the Keshav Kunj RSS headquarters over the FIR registered against party leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the Haldwani 'purification' controversy.

Speaking after his detention, Udit Raj said that he had burnt the Manusmriti during the protest and alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was disrespected. "I have been detained. I came to the Keshav Kunj RSS headquarters... I burnt the Manusmriti. Our leader Mallikarjun Kharge was disrespected, and an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi," Udit Raj said.

The Congress workers had gathered outside the RSS headquarters to protest against the FIR against Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)