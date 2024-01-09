Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Consensus dilemma: Congress, TMC, JD(U) lock horns in INDIA bloc ahead of Lok Sabha polls

    Gopal Mandal, a leader from Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), reiterated his party's stance, advocating for Nitish Kumar as the potential Prime Ministerial candidate, asserting Kumar's role in forming the INDIA alliance.

    Consensus dilemma: Congress, TMC, JD(U) lock horns in INDIA bloc ahead of Lok Sabha polls AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

    In the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the INDIA bloc, spearheaded by the Congress party, encounters escalating turbulence in its negotiations over seat allocations among regional allies. As discussions unfold, disputes emerge, adding layers of complexity to the process across pivotal states such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

    Notably, the Janata Dal (United) from Bihar has voiced staunch demands for 16 seats in the state, following the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) in asserting their claims.

    Bengaluru startup CEO murders her 4-year-old son in Goa; arrested in Karnataka with child's body in a bag

    Gopal Mandal, a leader from Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), reiterated his party's stance, advocating for Nitish Kumar as the potential Prime Ministerial candidate, asserting Kumar's role in forming the INDIA alliance. He openly questioned the prominence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in comparison to Nitish Kumar's national recognition.

    This isn't the first instance of Mandal's dismissive remarks toward Kharge; earlier, he had referred to Kharge as "Kharge-Farge," casting doubts on Kharge's acceptance by the public.

    Echoing Mandal's sentiments, JD-U leader KC Tyagi emphasized their commitment to not compromise on the 16 seats they had won previously, suggesting their ability to counter the BJP in Bihar.

    Chlorine gas leak in Dehradun's Jhajra area prompts swift emergency response

    The discord over seat allocation isn't limited to Bihar; in West Bengal, friction arose between Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee and Congress's Adhir Chowdhury regarding the number of seats allotted to Congress. Banerjee's offer of two seats, a number contested by Congress as the seats they had won, hinted at the possibility of TMC contesting solo in the upcoming elections.

    Reports indicate that Congress is pushing for 10 seats, encompassing the two they secured in the 2019 polls. In the previous elections, Trinamool won 22 seats, Congress secured two, and BJP acquired 18, setting the stage for intense negotiations and potential shifts in alliances.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 1:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Widespread protest erupts over arrest of Youth Congress President Rahul Mamkootathil rkn

    Kerala: Widespread protest erupts over arrest of Youth Congress President Rahul Mamkootathil

    'Positive intent': Karnataka minister Hebbalkar explains Belagavi remarks amid uproar

    'Positive intent': Karnataka minister Hebbalkar explains Belagavi remarks amid uproar

    Bengaluru CEO held for allegedly killing son, concealing body in bag; check details AJR

    Bengaluru startup CEO murders her 4-year-old son in Goa; arrested in Karnataka with child's body in a bag

    Another sweet triumph for Ayodhya: Hanumangarhi Laddu inches closer to join elite GI tag club snt

    Another sweet triumph for Ayodhya: Hanumangarhi Laddu inches closer to join elite GI tag club

    Rat infestation at IRCTC stall in MP's Itarsi junction leaves internet disgusted, railways respond (WATCH) snt

    Rat infestation at IRCTC stall in MP's Itarsi junction leaves internet disgusted, railways respond (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Badminton Malaysia Open 2024: Srikanth's stunning comeback victory over Jonatan Christ takes him to the second round osf

    Malaysia Open 2024: Srikanth's stunning comeback victory over Jonatan Christ takes him to the second round

    South Korea passes groundbreaking law to end centuries-old practice of eating dog meat by 2027 snt

    South Korea passes groundbreaking law to end centuries-old practice of eating dog meat by 2027

    Guntur Kaaram REVIEW: Is Mahesh Babu's film worth watching THIS Pongal weekend? RBA

    Guntur Kaaram REVIEW: Is Mahesh Babu's film worth watching THIS Pongal weekend?

    'Aquaman 2' star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet file for divorce after two year split, read statement RKK

    'Aquaman 2' star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet file for divorce after two year split, read statement

    What is the estimated age of universe? rkn

    What is the estimated age of universe?

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon