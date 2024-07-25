Assam tattoo artist found dead in Maharashtra; suspected boyfriend on the run

Kashyap, a tattoo artist who had recently been working in Mumbai, had been living in Delhi with her mother for the past six years. She had travelled to Murtizapur after being invited by Shringare, whom she had met through social media.

In a tragic incident in Murtizapur, Maharashtra, a 26-year-old woman from Assam was discovered dead with multiple head injuries. Police have identified the victim as Shantikriya Kashyap, also known as Koel, and have named her boyfriend, Kunal alias Sunny Shringare, as the prime suspect in her murder.

Kashyap, a tattoo artist who had recently been working in Mumbai, had been living in Delhi with her mother for the past six years. She had travelled to Murtizapur after being invited by Shringare, whom she had met through social media. Shringare, a 30-year-old who worked as a waiter at a local bar, had promised Kashyap assistance in finding employment in the town.

According to the Murtizapur city police, Kashyap arrived in Murtizapur on July 21 and stayed at Shringare’s residence in Pratik Nagar. Despite his assurances, the bar owner declined to hire her. The situation escalated on the night of July 23, when an argument broke out between the couple. In a fit of rage, Shringare allegedly attacked Kashyap with a sharp weapon, causing fatal injuries.

The following morning, neighbors reported suspicious behavior from Shringare. When the police arrived at his house and forced entry, they discovered Kashyap’s body. Shringare has since disappeared, and authorities are actively searching for him.

A case has been registered against Shringare under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and efforts are ongoing to apprehend him. The police have intensified their search to bring the suspect to justice and uncover the full details of this tragic incident.

