    Chlorine gas leak in Dehradun's Jhajra area prompts swift emergency response

    Equipped with safety gear and masks, the rescue teams commenced operations to contain the gas leakage and mitigate the situation's severity. Their approach involved digging holes to bury the faulty cylinders and neutralize the threat posed by the leak.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    An alarming incident involving a chlorine gas leak unfolded on Tuesday (January 9) in Dehradun's Jhajra area, prompting an immediate response from authorities. Reports surfaced indicating people experiencing breathing difficulties due to a chlorine cylinder leak in an empty plot within the Jhanjra area of Prem Nagar police station.

    Responding swiftly, the Police, NDRF, SDRF, and Fire teams mobilized to the scene to undertake necessary measures for safe disposal. Initial assessments suggest that several chlorine gas cylinders were discarded at the aforementioned vacant plot in Dehradun's Jhajra area, leading to the hazardous leak.

    Confirming the situation, SSP Dehradun, Ajay Singh said, "On receiving information about people facing difficulty in breathing due to leakage in the chlorine cylinder kept in the empty plot in the Jhanjra area of Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Police, NDRF, SDRF, and Fire team reached the spot and are taking action for safe disposal. People have been sent to safe places."

    Actions were taken to relocate individuals to secure locations in light of the potential risks posed by the gas leak.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
