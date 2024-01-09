Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru startup CEO murders her 4-year-old son in Goa; arrested in Karnataka with child's body in a bag

    The incident came to light when Seth checked into Hotel Sol Banyan Grande at Candolim with her son on Saturday, departing on Monday. The discovery of bloodstains on the hotel room floor left the hotel staff with no choice but to alert the authorities, setting off a chain of investigations.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    In a disturbing turn of events, a 39-year-old woman, identified as Suchana Seth, allegedly committed a heinous act, leading to the tragic death of her four-year-old son in a Goa service apartment. The incident unfolded as Seth, the founder and CEO of a company from Bengaluru, reportedly concealed her son's body in a bag before embarking on a journey towards Bengaluru in a hired taxi.

    This series of events culminated in her arrest while en route, currently detained at the Aimangala police station in Karnataka's Chitradurga district.

    The incident came to light when Seth checked into Hotel Sol Banyan Grande at Candolim with her son on Saturday, departing on Monday. The discovery of bloodstains on the hotel room floor left the hotel staff with no choice but to alert the authorities, setting off a chain of investigations.

    Reviewing the hotel's CCTV footage, authorities observed Seth leaving the hotel without her child. Further inquiries with the hotel staff revealed Seth's insistence on arranging a taxi to Bengaluru, despite the staff cautioning her about the exorbitant cost.

    Acting promptly, the police contacted the taxi driver through the information provided by the hotel staff. Intercepting Seth during her journey, they engaged her directly. Initially claiming to have left her son with a friend in Fatorda, Seth provided a false address when questioned. Subsequently, upon the police's insistence, the taxi was redirected to the nearest police station.

    Upon reaching Aimangala police station, a search of Seth's bag uncovered the lifeless body of her son. Following this distressing revelation, Goa Police have initiated measures to bring Seth back to the state for further investigation and legal proceedings.

