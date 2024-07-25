Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: How much pure gold is there in gold medals?

Three types of medals

The International Olympic Committee awards three types of medals: gold, silver, and bronze. Gold medals aren't entirely made of gold; their composition might surprise you. 

What is gold medal made up of?

It is composed primarily of silver, with a composition of 92.5 percent silver. However, they are plated with 6 gms of pure gold, adding a touch of authenticity.

Then what about Silver medals?

Silver medals are essentially gold medals without the additional gold plating. CNN reports that a silver medal could be valued at about $450.

Bronze Medal

Bronze medals are made from a combination of 95 percent copper and 5 percent zinc. A bronze medal's worth is approximately $5.

Who designed this year's medals?

It is designed by Chaumet, a company of the LVMH Group, and adorned with an original piece of the Eiffel Tower.

Pure Gold Medal

The last Olympics to feature pure gold medals was at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics.
 

