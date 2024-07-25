Paris Olympics 2024: How much pure gold is there in gold medals?

Sports
The International Olympic Committee awards three types of medals: gold, silver, and bronze. Gold medals aren't entirely made of gold; their composition might surprise you.
It is composed primarily of silver, with a composition of 92.5 percent silver. However, they are plated with 6 gms of pure gold, adding a touch of authenticity.
Silver medals are essentially gold medals without the additional gold plating. CNN reports that a silver medal could be valued at about $450.
Bronze medals are made from a combination of 95 percent copper and 5 percent zinc. A bronze medal's worth is approximately $5.
It is designed by Chaumet, a company of the LVMH Group, and adorned with an original piece of the Eiffel Tower.
The last Olympics to feature pure gold medals was at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics.