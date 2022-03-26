Control inflation or female infanticide and child marriages will rise: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Soren also added that the country's inflation would greatly impact the Adivasis, Dalits and backward classes.

Female infanticide and child marriages may grow if inflation is not restricted in the country, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren stated in the state Assembly.

Soren in the state assembly on Friday stated that cases of female infanticide, child marriage will increase due to the inflation in the coming days if cannot be controlled.

He added the campaigns, including "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao", will end as people will not be able to afford daughters' education. He added that the country's inflation would greatly impact the Adivasis, Dalits and backward classes.

The Chief Minister's remarks come as several opposition leaders continue to criticise rising fuel and gas prices.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, tweeted that the 'lockdown' imposed on the prices of gas, diesel, and petrol has been lifted. Now the government will continuously grow the prices. He added, if asked PM about the inflation epidemic, he will say #ThaliBajao.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 per cent paise a litre each on Saturday, the fourth increase in five days.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 98.61 per litre as against Rs 97.81 previously, while diesel rates have risen from Rs 89.07 per litre to Rs 89.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

