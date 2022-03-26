Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Control inflation or female infanticide and child marriages will rise: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

    Soren also added that the country's inflation would greatly impact the Adivasis, Dalits and backward classes. 

    Control inflation or female infanticide and child marriages will rise: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ranchi, First Published Mar 26, 2022, 1:05 PM IST

    Female infanticide and child marriages may grow if inflation is not restricted in the country, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren stated in the state Assembly. 

    Soren in the state assembly on Friday stated that cases of female infanticide, child marriage will increase due to the inflation in the coming days if cannot be controlled. 

    He added the campaigns, including "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao", will end as people will not be able to afford daughters' education. He added that the country's inflation would greatly impact the Adivasis, Dalits and backward classes. 

    The Chief Minister's remarks come as several opposition leaders continue to criticise rising fuel and gas prices.

    On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, tweeted that the 'lockdown' imposed on the prices of gas, diesel, and petrol has been lifted. Now the government will continuously grow the prices. He added, if asked PM about the inflation epidemic, he will say #ThaliBajao. 

     

    Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 per cent paise a litre each on Saturday, the fourth increase in five days. 

    Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 98.61 per litre as against Rs 97.81 previously, while diesel rates have risen from Rs 89.07 per litre to Rs 89.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. 

    Also Read: Jharkhand Budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: Health budget increased, focus on state infra

    Also Read: Jharkhand Budget 2022: Chamber of Commerce expects govt to focus on employment

    Also Read: Jharkhand Budget 2022: Economic survey report estimates 8.8% growth in FY22

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2022, 1:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath's first decision, free ration scheme extended by three months - ADT

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath's first decision, free ration scheme extended by three months

    Delhi Budget 2022 2023 updates Manish Sisodia announcements gcw

    Delhi Budget 2022-2023: Manish Sisodia presents 'Rozgaar budget' for national capital

    UGC caution Indian students planning to study in China says no recognition to online degrees gcw

    UGC caution Indian students planning to study in China, says 'no recognition to online degrees'

    India privileged to be WHO's global centre for traditional medicine: PM Modi

    India privileged to be WHO's global centre for traditional medicine: PM Modi

    Continue to be good friends Gandhi s granddaughter recalls Modi story gcw

    'Continue to be good friends...' Gandhi's granddaughter recalls 'Modi story'

    Recent Stories

    Earth Hour 2022 5 interesting facts you need to know about the day gcw

    Earth Hour 2022: 5 interesting facts you need to know about the day

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli preparing for Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB with buzz and excitement-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli preparing for RCB with "buzz and excitement"

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath's first decision, free ration scheme extended by three months - ADT

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath's first decision, free ration scheme extended by three months

    Pakistan vs Australia, PAK vs AUS 2021-22: Steven Smith pulls out of ODIs and T20Is due to elbow issue-ayh

    PAK vs AUS 2021-22: Steven Smith pulls out of ODIs and T20Is due to elbow issue

    Saudi Arabian GP F1 Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas George Russell execution spree

    Saudi Arabian GP: What Formula 1 drivers think of Saudi execution spree

    Recent Videos

    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon
    Watch Stage set for Yogi Adityanath s grand swearing in as UP CM gcw

    WATCH: Stage set for Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in as UP CM

    Video Icon
    Yogi Adityanath swearing in ceremony Prayers in temples for Maharaj

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Prayers in temples for 'Maharaj'

    Video Icon
    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon