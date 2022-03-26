Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    50 pc growth in 5 years? Kejriwal lied in Delhi assembly: Congress

    Kejriwal had claimed that under his administration, the Gross State Domestic Product or GDP of Delhi had gone up by 50 per cent in five years. Congress leader Ajay Maken took to Twitter to claim that there was no bigger lie than this.

    50 percent growth in five years? Kejriwal lied in Delhi assembly: Congress
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 26, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

    The Congress party has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of blatantly lying on the floor of the assembly with regard to the city's economic growth under the Aam Aadmi Party administration.

    Kejriwal had claimed that under his administration, the Gross State Domestic Product or GDP of Delhi had gone up by 50 per cent in five years. This, he claimed, had not happened in any other state in India.

    After the clip of the statement made in the Delhi assembly was shared widely by AAP, All India Congress Committee General Secretary Ajay Maken took to Twitter to claim that there was no bigger lie than this.

    In a video message, Maken said, "There is a view about Kejriwal that was shared with me some time back. I was told that when Kejriwal says something on top of his voice, consider that as a big lie. The lowest growth in GSDP in the history of Delhi has been under Kejriwal's tenure. Under late Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's tenure, GSDP grew to historic levels."

    The Congress leader shared a chart showing the comparison of the GSDP growth in seven years of Congress government in Delhi and that of the AAP government. The chart claimed that in the seven years of Congress government (2007-2014), Delhi witnessed GSDP growth of 147.63 per cent. Maken claimed that this GSDP growth came crashing down to 67.75 per cent between 2015 and 2022.

    Even as he claimed that Kejriwal's lies had been exposed, Maken dared the Bharatiya Janata Party to give a notice of 'Breach of Privilege'.

    Also Read: National Anthem recital a must in UP Madrassas now

    Also Read: Bigg Boss contestant Meera Mithun, who abused Vijay-Suriya, arrested in Chennai

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Continue to be good friends Gandhi s granddaughter recalls Modi story gcw

    'Continue to be good friends...' Gandhi's granddaughter recalls 'Modi story'

    CISF personnel suspended after making 80-year-old wheel-chair lady strip at Guwahati Airport - ADT

    CISF personnel suspended after making 80-year-old wheel-chair lady strip at Guwahati Airport

    National Anthem recital a must in UP Madrassas now - ADT

    National Anthem recital a must in UP Madrassas now

    Bigg Boss contestant Meera Mithun, who abused Vijay-Suriya, arrested in Chennai-ycb

    Bigg Boss contestant Meera Mithun, who abused Vijay-Suriya, arrested in Chennai

    Who is Brajesh Pathak UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath s new deputy gcw

    Who is Brajesh Pathak, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's new deputy?

    Recent Stories

    Continue to be good friends Gandhi s granddaughter recalls Modi story gcw

    'Continue to be good friends...' Gandhi's granddaughter recalls 'Modi story'

    RRR Box Office Collection Day 1 Ram Charan Jr NTR starrer takes earth shattering start

    RRR Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer takes earth-shattering start

    Ukraine to bestow Peace Award Pope Francis appeals for peace more top updates gcw

    Ukraine to bestow 'Peace Award', Pope Francis appeals for peace, more | Top updates

    Gudi Padwa 2022: All you need to know about the Marathi New year

    Gudi Padwa 2022: All you need to know about the Marathi New year

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 BSEB to announce results here s how you can check gcw

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: BSEB to announce results; here's how you can check

    Recent Videos

    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon
    Watch Stage set for Yogi Adityanath s grand swearing in as UP CM gcw

    WATCH: Stage set for Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in as UP CM

    Video Icon
    Yogi Adityanath swearing in ceremony Prayers in temples for Maharaj

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Prayers in temples for 'Maharaj'

    Video Icon
    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon