50 pc growth in 5 years? Kejriwal lied in Delhi assembly: Congress

Kejriwal had claimed that under his administration, the Gross State Domestic Product or GDP of Delhi had gone up by 50 per cent in five years. Congress leader Ajay Maken took to Twitter to claim that there was no bigger lie than this.

The Congress party has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of blatantly lying on the floor of the assembly with regard to the city's economic growth under the Aam Aadmi Party administration.

Kejriwal had claimed that under his administration, the Gross State Domestic Product or GDP of Delhi had gone up by 50 per cent in five years. This, he claimed, had not happened in any other state in India.

After the clip of the statement made in the Delhi assembly was shared widely by AAP, All India Congress Committee General Secretary Ajay Maken took to Twitter to claim that there was no bigger lie than this.

In a video message, Maken said, "There is a view about Kejriwal that was shared with me some time back. I was told that when Kejriwal says something on top of his voice, consider that as a big lie. The lowest growth in GSDP in the history of Delhi has been under Kejriwal's tenure. Under late Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's tenure, GSDP grew to historic levels."

The Congress leader shared a chart showing the comparison of the GSDP growth in seven years of Congress government in Delhi and that of the AAP government. The chart claimed that in the seven years of Congress government (2007-2014), Delhi witnessed GSDP growth of 147.63 per cent. Maken claimed that this GSDP growth came crashing down to 67.75 per cent between 2015 and 2022.

Even as he claimed that Kejriwal's lies had been exposed, Maken dared the Bharatiya Janata Party to give a notice of 'Breach of Privilege'.

