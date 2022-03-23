Sunil Jakhar warns Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over G-23 meetings

Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar warned the party chief against engaging 'too much' with the G-23 group of dissenting leaders

Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday warned the party chief against engaging 'too much' with the G-23 group of dissenting leaders, stating it would harm the grand old party. Jakhar tweeted and said that indulging the dissenters too much will undermine the authority and encourage more dissent while discouraging the cadre at the same time.

Jakhar also shared a couplet and tweeted in Hindi, roughly translated as there is no problem in bending. But, don't bend too much that the door falls.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi met Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, the members of the G-23 group and a day before Jakhar warned the Congress chief. Also, last Friday, Sonia Gandhi met senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, another G-23 member.

Following the Congress' defeat in five state elections, including Punjab, the party has held several meetings. While nothing substantive has come of these, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, 'unanimously' rejected the Gandhi family's offer to resign from their respective posts on March 13.

With the defeat in Punjab, Congress now has complete control of only two states, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. It is a junior member of the ruling alliances in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. It is allied with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra and the DMK-led coalition in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Punjab Election 2022 Exit Polls: 'Wait for 3 more days, situation will be clear,' say Congress leaders

Also Read: Congress leader Sunil Jakhar Exclusive: 'My political career could have been rewarded in a better way'

Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: Ex-Congress state chief Sunil Jakhar quits active politics, upset over being sidelined