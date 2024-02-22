Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge granted Z plus security cover following intelligence report

    The decision to provide Z-plus security to Mallikarjun Kharge comes amid escalating concerns and heightened tensions surrounding the prominent Congress leader. The threat perception report has prompted authorities to take proactive measures, reflecting the urgency in safeguarding Kharge in the face of potential risks.

    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 5:58 PM IST

    In response to a concerning threat perception report issued by Central Intelligence agencies, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been granted Z-plus security cover, reports said. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been entrusted with overseeing the security arrangements for Kharge, emphasizing the gravity of the perceived threats and the imperative to ensure his safety.

    Kharge's bold criticisms of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi might have contributed to the increased security measures. In his address, Kharge openly accused the BJP of fostering animosity and made bold predictions about the party's performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Dismissing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious goal of securing over 400 seats, Kharge deemed it unrealistic.

    During his speech, Kharge not only criticized the BJP's electoral aspirations but also chastised the party for alleged negligence in developmental projects in Amethi and Rae Bareli. He accused the BJP of deliberately hindering progress in these regions, pointing to incomplete projects and fostering discord among the local populace.

    The intensified security measures underscore the volatile political climate and the need to protect Kharge amidst his vocal criticisms and public engagements.

