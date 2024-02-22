Sandeshkhali unrest: PM Modi to visit West Bengal, meet women who have alleged sexual harassment

Sandeshkhali in Bengal's North 24 Parganas, gained prominence after the BJP accused local Trinamool leaders of sexually harassing women. Residents alleged land grab and extortion by Sheikh Shahjahan, a strongman associated with the Trinamool Congress.

As West Bengal grapples with a political storm surrounding the Sandeshkhali issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet women who have leveled accusations of sexual harassment and extortion against leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress. The Prime Minister's visit on March 6, in preparation for a crucial meeting of the BJP's women's wing ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, is strategically aligned with the party's intent to address the Sandeshkhali matter, which has thrust the nondescript island into the national spotlight.

Sandeshkhali in Bengal's North 24 Parganas, gained prominence after the BJP accused local Trinamool leaders of sexually harassing women. Residents alleged land grab and extortion by Sheikh Shahjahan, a strongman associated with the Trinamool Congress.

Some claimed Shahjahan's aides extorted money meant for welfare schemes. The strongman has been missing for over a month following a mob attack during an Enforcement Directorate raid related to a corruption case.

By calling for a meeting with the aggrieved women from Sandeshkhali into the Prime Minister's agenda, the BJP aims to center its 2024 campaign in Bengal around this issue. Having made significant gains in the state during the last general election, the BJP aspires to sustain momentum in the upcoming polls.

The party accuses the Mamata Banerjee government of attempting to suppress the matter and shielding Sheikh Shahjahan, while the Trinamool chief alleges the BJP is instigating unrest on the island.

The allegations have triggered investigations by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes and the National Human Rights Commission. The Calcutta High Court has intervened, clearing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's visit to the island and admonishing the state government for failing to apprehend Shahjahan.

Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam emphasized that one person should not hold an entire population hostage and called for Shahjahan's surrender.

In response to the accusations, the state police have made 17 arrests, including Shahjahan's close aides Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra. However, Shahjahan remains at large. The police have established camps on the island for residents to file complaints related to land grab and extortion, aiming to address the multifaceted issues surrounding the Sandeshkhali controversy.