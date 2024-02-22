Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AAP minister links ED's Arvind Kejriwal summons to party's victory in Chandigarh mayoral polls

    Atishi criticized the ED for issuing what she termed as the seventh illegal summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Despite Kejriwal's efforts to address the legal aspects of the summons, the ED has yet to respond to the raised questions.

    AAP minister links ED's Arvind Kejriwal summons to party's victory in Chandigarh mayoral polls AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    Delhi's Education Minister Atishi on Thursday (February 22) raised concerns regarding the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons directed at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, connecting it to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) success in the Chandigarh mayoral polls. She characterized the summons as illegal and highlighted Kejriwal's unanswered legal queries in response to the repeated summonses.

    Atishi criticized the ED for issuing what she termed as the seventh illegal summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Despite Kejriwal's efforts to address the legal aspects of the summons, the ED has yet to respond to the raised questions.

    TMC's Mahua Moitra seeks media restraint in court, Delhi HC raises questions on press awareness

    Atishi emphasized that the ED's haste in approaching a Delhi court over Kejriwal's non-appearance raises questions about the agency's unwillingness to wait for the summons' validity to be determined.

    She asserted that these summonses, lacking a foundation in the legal process or any ongoing investigation, are merely tools aimed at intimidating Kejriwal. Atishi suggested a correlation between the Chandigarh mayoral victory of the Aam Aadmi Party and the anticipated retaliatory actions by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through the ED.

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had previously avoided all summonses related to the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy, appeared virtually before the court on Saturday. Citing the ongoing assembly session as the reason for his virtual appearance, he was granted an exemption from personal appearance until March 16. Kejriwal urged the ED to exercise patience and await the court's judgment before issuing any fresh summonses.

    Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa endorsing 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', NCPCR takes action

    In response to Kejriwal's actions, BJP Delhi spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the Chief Minister of evading summons, suggesting his fear of the investigation. Kapoor questioned Kejriwal's respect for the law, asserting that if he had nothing to hide, he should answer the ED's questions. The spokesperson emphasized Kejriwal's avoidance of the summons as indicative of a lack of cooperation with the legal process.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 2:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Social media platform 'X' blocks accounts, posts after Indian Govt orders, says we disagree with these acts

    Social media platform 'X' blocks accounts, posts after Indian Govt orders, says we disagree with these acts

    TMC leader Mahua Moitra seeks media restraint in court, Delhi HC raises questions on press awareness AJR

    TMC's Mahua Moitra seeks media restraint in court, Delhi HC raises questions on press awareness

    Exercise Dharma Guardian: India, Japan to hold wargames in Rajasthan

    Exercise Dharma Guardian: India, Japan to hold wargames in Rajasthan

    United States helped India during LAC standoff with China: Defence Secy Giridhar Aramane

    United States helped India during LAC standoff with China: Defence Secy Giridhar Aramane

    Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa endorsing 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', NCPCR takes action AJR

    Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa endorsing 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', NCPCR takes action

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Despite injury, Alcaraz confident of defending Indian Wells title; gears up for exhibition match with Nadal osf

    Despite injury, Alcaraz confident of defending Indian Wells title; gears up for exhibition match with Nadal

    Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024 due to ankle injury, surgery in UK required: Report snt

    Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, to undergo ankle surgery in UK: Report

    Social media platform 'X' blocks accounts, posts after Indian Govt orders, says we disagree with these acts

    Social media platform 'X' blocks accounts, posts after Indian Govt orders, says we disagree with these acts

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding guest list out: Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and others to attend RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding guest list out: Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and others to attend

    cricket IND vs ENG: Crucial changes in England's lineup for 4th Test against India at Ranchi osf

    IND vs ENG: Crucial changes in England's lineup for 4th Test against India at Ranchi

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon