BJP's Nainar Nagendran hit out at CM Joseph Vijay's TVK government, citing an RTI report that allocates ₹6.17 crore to shift the CM's office. Nagendran condemned the move as a waste of public funds for 'personal luxury' and extravagance.

BJP Questions 'Temporary' Expenditure He further said, "On the one hand, announcing that a new Secretariat will be built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, why waste so many crores of rupees to shift the office temporarily? When there are already adequate facilities in the Secretariat Fort, in what way is it justified to spend more than Rs. 6 crore to shift the Chief Minister's office for luxury and for his personal reasons?" 'What About The Farmers?' He also questioned the expenditure, saying, "When farmers are lamenting that the paddy grains they have grown are getting soaked in the rain and going waste without proper storage godowns to protect them, does the Chief Minister not feel the prick of conscience in spending such a large amount for a temporary office?""Change should blossom in the lives of the people, and not on the walls of the Chief Minister's office. Therefore, I request Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to avoid such extravagant expenditures and to spend that fund on constructive schemes that safeguard the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu," the Tamil Nadu BJP chief said. RTI Confirms Fund Allocation Meanwhile, the details were provided by the Public (Buildings) Department in response to an RTI application filed on August 23.In response to a specific query on the "funds allocated for shifting the Chief Minister's Office to the 10th floor of Namakkal Kavignar Maligai and carrying out related works", the Public Information Officer and Executive Engineer stated that Rs 6.17 crore had been allocated for the purpose. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) State BJP Chief and former minister Nainar Nagendran on Monday criticised the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, alleging that Chief Minister Joseph Vijay was wasting public money for "personal luxury" by spending ₹6.17 crore on shifting the CM's office. Nagendran shared an official document obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, which claimed that ₹6.17 crore had been allocated for shifting the Chief Minister's office to the 10th floor of the Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai.In a post on X, Nagendran said, "Is the people's tax money being wasted for the luxury of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay? - Condemnation of the TVK government. The colour of the Chief Minister, who came to power saying 'I will bring change, I will do new politics,' has faded in a short time itself through the information that has come out under the Right to Information Act (RTI). At a time when the people of Tamil Nadu are struggling for their livelihood and basic needs, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay pouring out the people's tax money of Rs 6.17 crore to shift his office to the 10th floor for his luxury and for his personal reasons is highly condemnable."He further said, "On the one hand, announcing that a new Secretariat will be built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, why waste so many crores of rupees to shift the office temporarily? When there are already adequate facilities in the Secretariat Fort, in what way is it justified to spend more than Rs. 6 crore to shift the Chief Minister's office for luxury and for his personal reasons?"He also questioned the expenditure, saying, "When farmers are lamenting that the paddy grains they have grown are getting soaked in the rain and going waste without proper storage godowns to protect them, does the Chief Minister not feel the prick of conscience in spending such a large amount for a temporary office?""Change should blossom in the lives of the people, and not on the walls of the Chief Minister's office. Therefore, I request Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to avoid such extravagant expenditures and to spend that fund on constructive schemes that safeguard the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu," the Tamil Nadu BJP chief said.Meanwhile, the details were provided by the Public (Buildings) Department in response to an RTI application filed on August 23.In response to a specific query on the "funds allocated for shifting the Chief Minister's Office to the 10th floor of Namakkal Kavignar Maligai and carrying out related works", the Public Information Officer and Executive Engineer stated that Rs 6.17 crore had been allocated for the purpose. (ANI)