Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India's first Bullet Train project is progressing at a strong pace. The first section between Surat and Bilimora is targeted for commissioning next year, and the first test coach is already manufactured.

Project Progress and Milestones

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that India’s first Bullet Train project is progressing at a strong pace, with significant milestones expected over the coming months. The first section between Surat and Bilimora is targeted for commissioning next year, while progress on the wider stretch is moving ahead faster than anticipated. The Minister also noted that Bullet Train manufacturing is progressing rapidly, with the first coach for testing already ready.

Vaishnaw recently reviewed the progress of train manufacturing and noted that the first test coach has already been manufactured. Civil construction work on the Vapi–Surat section is expected to be completed by December this year.

The manufacturing of the Bullet Train is also progressing rapidly. The rapid progress on both infrastructure and train manufacturing marks an important phase in Bharat's first high-speed rail project. With civil works advancing across key sections and the first test coach ready, the project is steadily moving closer to bringing Bullet Train services to Bharat.

MAHSR Corridor: A New Era in Indian Rail

Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor is one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure projects and will mark the beginning of a new era in high-speed rail travel in the country.

With the foundation stone for the MAHSR Corridor laid in September 2017, the project marked the beginning of India's high-speed rail journey. The corridor aims to reduce travel time significantly while enhancing passenger comfort, safety, and reliability. It also represents a major step towards modernising India's rail infrastructure and supporting sustainable economic development.

The 508-kilometre MAHSR corridor passes through Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The corridor comprises 12 stations at Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati. Each station is designed to reflect the character and spirit of its host city. Contemporary architecture, modern amenities, and multimodal connectivity are integral to their design.

Service Commencement Timeline

The first high-speed rail service on the corridor is expected to commence in August 2027.

(ANI)