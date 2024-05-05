'Congress defends Pak terrorist Kasab': Outrage over Wadettiwar's RSS-linked cop killed Karkare claim (WATCH)

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has sparked a significant controversy by alleging that the bullet responsible for killing ATS chief Hemant Karkare did not come from Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab's weapon but from that of an 'RSS-linked cop'.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, on Sunday sparked a significant controversy alleging that former chief of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Hemant Karkare, was not killed by Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Instead, the Congress leader claimed that Karkare was shot by a police official allegedly affiliated to RSS.

Wadettiwar further claimed that this information was "suppressed" by Ujjwal Nikam, the Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack case, who is also the BJP's candidate from Mumbai North Central.

"Nikam is not a lawyer, but a traitor. Karkare was not killed by bullets of terrorists like Ajmal Kasab, but by the bullet of a cop close to the RSS. Nikam suppressed this evidence before the special court to save the officer," the Congress leader alleged.

The BJP strongly criticized a remark made by Wadettiwar, implying that Ajmal Kasab was "innocent." The BJP has accused the Congress party of attempting to garner votes from Pakistan due to this statement.

"What is their (Congress's) condition? Are they going to Pakistan and asking for votes. After we gave ticket to Ujjwal Nikam, the opposition leaders are saying that he defamed Kasab. He is worried about Ajmal Kasab who carried out the Mumbai blasts," said Devendra Fadnavis, senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister in the Maharashtra government headed by Eknath Shinde.

Shehzad Poonawala, who is BJP National Spokesperson, said that Congress was "putting vote bank politics over nationalis".

"No wonder Pakistan is praying for Congress and Rahul (Gandhi). Congress is again putting Votebank Rajniti above Rashtraniti. After crying for Batla, Afzal,Yakub , Naxals and labelling them Shaheed now doubting patriots like Ujjwal Nikam & clean chit to Pak! Bharat won't ever forget these traitors," he said.

Amit Malviya, the chief of BJP's National Information & Technology Department, expressed shock over the remark, stating that it demeans the sacrifices of those who fought against the 26/11 terror attack. He likened the remark to arguments made by Pakistan in their defense.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson Kiran Pawaskar called for the immediate arrest of Wadettiwar by the NIA, questioning his defense of Kasab.

Ujjwal Nikam gained celebrity status through his successful prosecution, leading to the conviction of a hundred accused in the Mumbai blasts case and the execution of Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive during the 26/11 terror attack trial. He will now replace the incumbent MP Poonam Mahajan, who has represented the constituency for two terms.

Nikam termed Wadettiwar's statement "an insult to the victims of the 26/11 attacks". "What a reckless statement is being made. I am pained by such baseless allegations, raising doubts over my integrity. It clearly reflects the level of electoral politics. I never thought politicians will stoop to such low levels. For political gain? He (Wadettiwar) is insulting not me, but the 166 departed souls and all the persons injured in the 26/11 attacks," he was quoted as saying by TOI.

Latest Videos