As the DK Shivakumar-led Congress government completes 100 days in Karnataka, Home Minister Priyank Kharge expresses confidence in winning the 2028 elections, terming it the beginning of a 7-year policy, economic, and employment agenda.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday exuded confidence in Congress' return to power in the state in 2028, as he described the completion of 100 days of the Chief Minister DK Shivakumar-led government as “just the beginning” of its policy, economic and employment agenda.

“This is just the beginning. DK Shivakumar is building on the great work done earlier by the former Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah. His intention is very clear. There is going to be policy, economic, and employment acceleration,” Priyank Kharge told reporters. He said the government was working with a long-term vision and not merely a two-year roadmap. “And he's got this new zeal within the government and with the other people. It is just not going to be a two-year roadmap; it's a seven-year roadmap for the next elections as well. So, 2028 is going to be again backed by the Congress,” he added.

Govt Marks Milestone With Future Plans, Not Celebration

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the government was using the 100-day milestone to inform people about its performance and future plans rather than hold a major celebration. “Under the leadership of DK Shivakumar as the new Chief Minister, we have completed 100 days of our government. So today we are not going to celebrate, but we are going to tell the people of Karnataka about what our future plans are, how we have performed in these 100 days, and how we have set up our goals,” he said.

Parameshwara said the government had restricted the programme to Vidhana Soudha and its banquet hall due to the drought situation in the state.

Ministers Highlight Govt Initiatives

Karnataka Minister Ajay Singh highlighted initiatives including the Raita Chaitanya programme for farmers and free bus passes for students. Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the Congress would fulfil the assurances made in its 2023 election manifesto by 2028 and return to power.

Minister Sharan Prakash Patil highlighted programmes such as Yuva Udyami Setu, linking government hospitals with medical colleges, employment opportunities through ITIs, and the Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangha.

CM Greeted on Occasion

Meanwhile, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was welcomed and greeted by party leaders at Vidhana Soudha on the occasion of the completion of 100 days of his government. “Best wishes to everyone, congratulations to everyone,” Shivakumar said upon arrival.

Shivakumar Outlines 'Drudha Karnataka' Vision

Earlier, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar marked 100 days in office and said, “As long as I breathe, serving Karnataka and Kannadigas will remain my Sankalpa.”

In a letter to the people, Shivakumar highlighted 7.5 per cent reservation for government-school students in professional courses, free student bus passes, Rs 29,679 crore in cleared investments expected to generate around 66,000 jobs, and recruitment to 72,000 government posts. He also outlined plans under his “Drudha Karnataka” vision, focusing on economic strength, social empowerment and technological advancement.

Shivakumar took charge of the office on June 3 after rounds of deliberations within Congress over leadership change in Karnataka.