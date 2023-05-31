Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Condoms, birth control pills in 'wedding kit' trigger row in Madhya Pradesh; check details

    According to reports, senior district official Bhursingh Rawat allegedly blamed the state health department for distributed condoms and contraceptives as part of an awareness programme related to family planning.

    Condoms birth control pills in 'wedding kit' trigger row in Madhya Pradesh; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    A mass wedding event, organised by the state governmnt, was recently held in Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh for economically weaker sections and got embroiled in a controversy after over 200 newly-wed couples were gifted make-up boxes containing condoms and contraceptive pills.

    The event was organised under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojana in Thandla where as many as 296 couples got married. According to reports, senior district official Bhursingh Rawat allegedly blamed the state health department for distributed condoms and contraceptives as part of an awareness programme related to family planning.

    Union Health Ministry notifies new rules for anti-tobacco warnings on OTT platforms; check details

    Speaking to a news agency, Rawat said, "We are not responsible for distributing condoms and contraceptive pills. There is no provision in the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah for the provision of such a kit. We have told the local administration officials to keep a check on this in future and conduct a door-to-door campaign instead of distributing condoms at a mass wedding event. This is a tribal area with low literacy rate. People don’t have a lot of scientific temperament, so keeping that in view we will make sure this doesn’t happen again."

    In April 2006, the Madhya Pradesh government launched the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojana to provide financial assistance for the weddings of women from economically weaker sections. Under this scheme, the state government provides Rs 55,000 to the bride's family.

    Recently, the scheme came under fire after some brides were allegedly made to take pregnancy tests at a mass wedding event in Gadsarai area of Dindori. A woman whose pregnancy test came back positive said she had been living with her fiance before the wedding.

    Punjab cabinet expansion: AAP MLAs Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh sworn-in as ministers

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Bhadreshkumar Patel, the Gujarati wife-killer on FBI's top 10 most-wanted fugitives list since 2017 snt

    Who is Bhadreshkumar Patel, the Gujarati wife-killer on FBI's top 10 most-wanted fugitives list since 2017?

    WB govt deployed 2245 police personnel to guard nephew Abhishek: BJP slams Mamata

    WB govt deployed 2245 police personnel to guard CM's nephew Abhishek: BJP slams Mamata

    Union Health Ministry notifies new rules for anti-tobacco warnings on OTT platforms; check details AJR

    Union Health Ministry notifies new rules for anti-tobacco warnings on OTT platforms; check details

    'Vengeful attitude...': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Centre over slashing of borrowal limit anr

    'Vengeful attitude...': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Centre over slashing of borrowal limit

    Punjab cabinet expansion: AAP MLAs Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh sworn-in as ministers AJR

    Punjab cabinet expansion: AAP MLAs Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh sworn-in as ministers

    Recent Stories

    Who is Noor Alfallah? Know about Al Pacino's girlfriend, age difference between couple and more ADC

    Who is Noor Alfallah? Know about Al Pacino's girlfriend, age difference between couple and more

    Who is Bhadreshkumar Patel, the Gujarati wife-killer on FBI's top 10 most-wanted fugitives list since 2017 snt

    Who is Bhadreshkumar Patel, the Gujarati wife-killer on FBI's top 10 most-wanted fugitives list since 2017?

    World Milk Day 2023: From almond to soy milk, 7 best alternatives to cow milk RBA

    World Milk Day 2023: From almond to soy milk, 7 best alternatives to cow milk

    WhatsApp update Users can now use app on multiple iPhones simultaneously gcw

    WhatsApp update: Users can now use app on multiple iPhones simultaneously; Know how you can access it

    Malaika Arora's son Arhaan wears his mom's striped 'shirt' for their 'dinner outing' vma

    Malaika Arora's son Arhaan wears his mom's striped 'shirt' for their 'dinner outing'

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon