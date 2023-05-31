Union Health Ministry notifies new rules for anti-tobacco warnings on OTT platforms; check details

This notification mandates OTT platforms to carry anti-tobacco warning messages as we watch in theatres and TV programmes and comes on the occasion of 'World No Tobacco Day' observed on May 31.

Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (May 31) laid out new new rules for anti-tobacco warnings on OTT platforms. The notification makes it mandatory for OTT platforms to carry anti-tobacco warning messages.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "If the publisher of online content fails to comply with new rules, the Union Health Ministry and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will take strict action."

"If the publisher of online curated content fails to comply with the provisions of sub-rules an interministerial committee consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, shall take action suo motu or on a complaint, and after identifying the publisher of online curated content, issue notice giving reasonable opportunity to explain such failure and make appropriate modification in the content," the notification said.

It can be seen that addiction of tobacco has been recognised as the single largest cause of preventable death and disability worldwide. Every year millions of people die due to tobacco use.

Voluntary Health Association of India's programme manager Binoy Mathew said, "This a great and pioneering step by India and will truly make them world champions in regulating tobacco promotion through entertainment medium."

India accounts for nearly 1.35 million deaths every year and it is also the second-largest consumer and producer of tobacco. Nearly 80 lakh people die every year globally, of whom 13.5 lakhs are Indians.

"The morbidity and mortality due to tobacco use are well established. The Government enacted a beneficial legislation COTPA to discourage tobacco use, by eliminating all direct and indirect advertisements of tobacco," Mathew said.