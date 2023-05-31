Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Health Ministry notifies new rules for anti-tobacco warnings on OTT platforms; check details

    This notification mandates OTT platforms to carry anti-tobacco warning messages as we watch in theatres and TV programmes and comes on the occasion of 'World No Tobacco Day' observed on May 31.

    Union Health Ministry notifies new rules for anti-tobacco warnings on OTT platforms; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

    Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (May 31) laid out new new rules for anti-tobacco warnings on OTT platforms. The notification makes it mandatory for OTT platforms to carry anti-tobacco warning messages. 

    In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "If the publisher of online content fails to comply with new rules, the Union Health Ministry and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will take strict action."

    Punjab cabinet expansion: AAP MLAs Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh sworn-in as ministers

    This notification mandates OTT platforms to carry anti-tobacco warning messages as we watch in theatres and TV programmes and comes on the occasion of 'World No Tobacco Day' observed on May 31.

    "If the publisher of online curated content fails to comply with the provisions of sub-rules an interministerial committee consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, shall take action suo motu or on a complaint, and after identifying the publisher of online curated content, issue notice giving reasonable opportunity to explain such failure and make appropriate modification in the content," the notification said.

    It can be seen that addiction of tobacco has been recognised as the single largest cause of preventable death and disability worldwide. Every year millions of people die due to tobacco use.

    On US soil, Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi a specimen, terms 'Sengol' ceremony a charade (WATCH)

    Voluntary Health Association of India's programme manager Binoy Mathew said, "This a great and pioneering step by India and will truly make them world champions in regulating tobacco promotion through entertainment medium."

    India accounts for nearly 1.35 million deaths every year and it is also the second-largest consumer and producer of tobacco. Nearly 80 lakh people die every year globally, of whom 13.5 lakhs are Indians.

    "The morbidity and mortality due to tobacco use are well established. The Government enacted a beneficial legislation COTPA to discourage tobacco use, by eliminating all direct and indirect advertisements of tobacco," Mathew said.

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Vengeful attitude...': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Centre over slashing of borrowal limit anr

    'Vengeful attitude...': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Centre over slashing of borrowal limit

    Punjab cabinet expansion: AAP MLAs Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh sworn-in as ministers AJR

    Punjab cabinet expansion: AAP MLAs Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh sworn-in as ministers

    Rahul Gandhi cannot digest global sentiment that 'PM Modi is the Boss': BJP on Congress leader's US remarks

    Rahul Gandhi cannot digest global sentiment that 'PM Modi is the Boss': BJP on Congress leader's US remarks

    Arikomban attack: Tamil Nadu CM announces compensation for kin of deceased anr

    Arikomban attack: Tamil Nadu CM announces compensation for kin of deceased

    Surat horror Man stabs daughter 25 times over domestic dispute incident caught on CCTV gcw

    Surat horror: Man stabs daughter 25 times over domestic dispute, incident caught on camera (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    'Vengeful attitude...': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Centre over slashing of borrowal limit anr

    'Vengeful attitude...': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Centre over slashing of borrowal limit

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final 2021-23, IND vs AUS, India vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood praises Virat Kohli commitment during training sessions (WATCH)-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Josh Hazlewood praises Virat Kohli's commitment during training sessions (WATCH)

    Punjab cabinet expansion: AAP MLAs Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh sworn-in as ministers AJR

    Punjab cabinet expansion: AAP MLAs Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh sworn-in as ministers

    Apple WWDC 2023 20 year old Indore girl Asmi Jain wins Apple Swift Student challenge check details gcw

    Apple WWDC 2023: 20-year-old Indore girl Asmi Jain wins Swift Student challenge

    Rahul Gandhi cannot digest global sentiment that 'PM Modi is the Boss': BJP on Congress leader's US remarks

    Rahul Gandhi cannot digest global sentiment that 'PM Modi is the Boss': BJP on Congress leader's US remarks

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon