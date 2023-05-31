Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab cabinet expansion: AAP MLAs Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh sworn-in as ministers

    Since March 2022, the Punjab government's 'anti-corruption action line' has received close to 8,000 complaints. CM Mann had also launched the helpline number that allows people to upload video/audio proof of officials asking for bribes or indulging in malpractices.

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Wednesday (May 31) expanded the cabinet by inducting two party legislators as ministers. This comes after local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar submitted his resignation from the Council of Ministers, citing personal reasons.

    He was an MLA from the Amritsar South Assembly constituency of Punjab. MLAs Balkar Singh and Gurmeet Singh Khudian were administered the oath at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. Singh is a legislator from Kartarpur, in Jalandhar, while Khudian is an MLA from the Lambi seat.

    Earlier, CM Mann requested the Governor to accord kind approval to administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new Ministers at the Raj Bhawan. Earlier, the strength of the Mann-led cabinet is 15, including the chief minister. There are a total of 18 berths in the cabinet. 

    Since March 2022, the Punjab government's 'anti-corruption action line' has received close to 8,000 complaints. CM Mann had also launched the helpline number that allows people to upload video/audio proof of officials asking for bribes or indulging in malpractices.

    In a statement, the state government said that the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has made remarkable progress in its relentless pursuit of eradicating corruption.

    "From March 23, 2022, to the present date, the chief minister's anti-corruption action line (ACAL) has received a staggering 7,939 complaints accompanied by necessary evidence, signifying the unwavering commitment of the Punjab government to promote transparency and accountability in public administration," said the statement.

