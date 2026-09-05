LJP (Ram Vilas) disowned Swatantra Bharadwaj in the Jantar Mantar assault case, saying he falsely used Chirag Paswan's name. Delhi Police registered a fresh FIR against Bharadwaj under the POCSO Act and added the SC/ST Act to the case.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on Friday said the accused, Swatantra Bharadwaj, in the Jantar Mantar assault case falsely invoked the name of Union Minister and party president Chirag Paswan to claim political protection, while stating that the party has no connection with the matter.

Delhi Police on Friday said it has registered a fresh FIR against Swatantra Bhardwaj under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint in which the victim is a minor. The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has also been added to the earlier FIR registered in connection with the case. Delhi Police said Bhardwaj has not been arrested so far.

The party had sought registration of an FIR against Bhardwaj and requested the police to place on record that LJP (Ram Vilas) has no connection with the matter. It has also urged the police to take strict action against him.

Accused Claims Self-Defence

Meanwhile, responding to his claim on a podcast regarding the alleged attack on CJP activist Nishu Azad's father during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, Bhardwaj said that his actions were in self-defence. "What people are calling an attack was an act of self-defence. If I had not acted in self-defence, I could have been lynched by the mob or killed. There was no attempt to attack him. I have proof in the form of videos," Bhardwaj said.

He claimed that he was surrounded by 10-15 people and that the man was hit on the head when he acted in self-defence. "As per his medical report from Delhi Police, he did not suffer major injuries. I am cooperating with the ongoing investigation," he said.

Bhardwaj also termed the podcast clip being circulated on social media by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others as fake.

Addressing allegations that he was released due to the influence of BJP leader Kapil Mishra, Bhardwaj said, "Kapil Mishra and Chirag Paswan are like my brothers. People should understand what was said in sarcasm."

Political Backlash and Demands for Action

The matter is under investigation. Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) also launched a protest in the national capital, demanding legal action against Swatantra Bharadwaj.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also shared the video related to the Jantar Mantar protest posted by CJP on its X handle and questioned the alleged protection provided to Bharadwaj, who, according to the video, claimed to have attacked people during the demonstration. He questioned whether freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh had sacrificed their lives for a country where a Prime Minister would "openly protect such thugs". (ANI)